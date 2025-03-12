Crossover Meats Launches at Food Lion, Bringing Bold Flavor and Affordable Sustainability to More Families

Crossover Blends - Chicken & Beef Burger Patties Crossover Blends - Chicken & Lamb

Unique, patented blended burgers now available online and in-store.

Our mission is to make real, better-for-you meat the easy choice for every family—and Food Lion’s deep community roots allow us to do just that.” — Michelle Adelman, founder and CEO of Crossover Meats

PORT WASHINGTON, NY, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crossover Meats—the company rewriting the rules on real meat and sustainability—is now available at 1,100 Food Lion stores. From Pennsylvania to Georgia, Food Lion shoppers can now enjoy Crossover Blends™—a revolutionary mix of wholesome chicken + beef, or chicken + lamb that delivers the taste consumers crave, while being healthier and more sustainable.With successful launches at Giant Food The GIANT Company , and an upcoming debut at Walmart, Crossover Meats is rapidly growing, now in over 1,700 stores nationwide. This expansion with Food Lion brings better-for-you, better-for-the-planet meats to even more families—at an affordable price.Why Crossover? Big Taste.“Our mission is to make real, better-for-you meat the easy choice for every family—and Food Lion’s deep community roots allow us to do just that,” said Michelle Adelman, founder and CEO of Crossover Meats. “With Food Lion’s commitment to fresh, affordable food, we’re confident this partnership will help more families make healthy, sustainable choices—without sacrificing taste.”Same Crave-Worthy Taste, Smarter NutritionCrossover Blends™ burgers look, cook, and taste just like traditional ground beef—but they’re leaner, packed with 32g of protein, 20% of daily iron, and lower in fat and calories. The patented recipe ensures every bite is juicy, flavorful, and easy to cook straight from frozen in just 12 minutes.“Crossover Blends™ make weeknight meals effortless—whether you're grilling burgers, making tacos, or adding a protein boost to your favorite dish,” said Executive Chef Marina Mitchell. “Less time in the kitchen, more flavor on the table.”Sustainable, Affordable, and VersatileBetter meat should be better for the planet, too. Compared to traditional beef, Crossover Blends™ use 50% less land, 40% less water, and produce up to 50% fewer greenhouse gas emissions. At Food Lion, Crossover Blends™ are priced like ground meat—giving families an affordable way to eat smarter without sacrificing taste.Where to Find ItLook for Crossover Blends™ Chicken + Beef and Chicken + Lamb in the meat aisle at Food Lion. Visit www.crossovermeats.com to find a store near you.About Crossover Meats:Crossover Meats is a woman-owned company on a mission to revolutionize ground meat. We believe in real ingredients, bold flavor, and making better meat choices easier for everyone. Our products are affordable, convenient, and better for the planet—with no fillers, soy, or gluten. That’s real meat making real change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.