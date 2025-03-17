Crossover Meats Expands to Walmart, Bringing Better-For-You, Better-For-The-Planet Burgers to More Shoppers

Crossover Blends - Chicken & Beef Burger Patties Crossover Blends Chicken & Pork

PORT WASHINGTON, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crossover Meats—the company making ground meat better—is now available in over 300 Walmart stores across Louisiana, Texas, and Southern California. This expansion brings Crossover Blends™ Chicken+Beef and Chicken+Pork to even more families, offering the same bold, beefy taste people crave—with less fat, fewer calories, and 50% less environmental impact than traditional beef. This Walmart launch follows successful rollouts at Giant Food, The GIANT Company , and Food Lion , bringing Crossover Meats to over 1,700 stores nationwide.Big Flavor. Lower Impact. Walmart Prices.“Walmart is where America shops, and we’re thrilled to bring Crossover Blends™ to more families looking for a better way to eat,” said Michelle Adelman, founder and CEO of Crossover Meats. “Walmart is leading the way in making the sustainable choice the everyday choice, and we’re proud to be part of that movement—offering shoppers real meat with a sustainability impact at an affordable price.”At Walmart, Crossover Blends™ provide a smart swap for traditional ground meat, delivering 32g of protein and 20% daily iron per serving while cutting calories and fat.Cook From Frozen in 12 Minutes—No Hassle, Just DeliciousnessWeeknight meals just got easier. Whether it’s burgers, tacos, or pasta night, Crossover Blends™ cook straight from the freezer in just 12 minutes—juicy, flavorful, and packed with protein. Crossover Blends™ Chicken+Pork provide a new twist on dinner and fight menu fatigue. Build a delicious burger with cheese, BBQ sauce, grilled pineapple or guacamole. “We know Walmart shoppers value convenience,” said Adelman. “Crossover Blends™ fit perfectly into busy schedules—offering better nutrition, a lighter footprint, and the full, satisfying taste of ground beef or pork.”Better Meat for a Better PlanetCrossover Blends™ use up to 50% less land, 40% less water, and produce up to 50% fewer greenhouse gas emissions than beef alone. With rising demand for sustainable food choices, Crossover Meats makes it easy for Walmart shoppers to enjoy real meat with a lighter impact.Find Crossover Blends™ at Walmart TodayCrossover Blends™ Chicken+Beef and Chicken+Pork are now available in the frozen meat section at Walmart stores across Louisiana, Texas, and Southern California.Use our Store Finder at www.crossovermeats.com to find a store near you!About Crossover Meats:Crossover Meats is a woman-owned company on a mission to revolutionize ground meat—offering real meat, bold flavor, and smarter nutrition at an affordable price. Our products are high in protein, lower in fat, and better for the planet—with no fillers, soy, or gluten. That’s real meat making real change.

