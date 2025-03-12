A' Creative Legacy, Retro and Evergreen Design Award Announces Comprehensive Prize Package for 2024

Retro Awards 2025

Distinguished recognition program reveals comprehensive benefits package for 2024-2025 Creative Legacy, Retro and Evergreen Design Award laureates

COMO, CO, ITALY, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A' Creative Legacy, Retro and Evergreen Design Award , organized by A' Design Award & Competition in Como, Italy, has announced its comprehensive prize package for the 2024-2025 competition period. The highly prestigious award program, established in 2008, aims to recognize and honor excellence in retro design, creative legacy works, and evergreen designs that demonstrate enduring value. This distinguished recognition program celebrates innovative approaches in design while emphasizing the importance of preserving and building upon design heritage.The significance of the A' Creative Legacy, Retro and Evergreen Design Award extends beyond individual recognition, addressing the growing demand for timeless design solutions in an increasingly fast-paced world. This award category acknowledges designs that maintain their relevance and functionality across generations, highlighting the vital role of enduring creativity in shaping cultural heritage and future innovation.Participation in the award program is open to designers , brands, manufacturers, and institutions worldwide who have created innovative retro-inspired or evergreen designs. Entries are accepted across various design disciplines, including but not limited to product design, fashion, furniture, and industrial design. The last entry deadline for submissions is March 30th, 2025, with results to be announced on May 1st, 2025.The evaluation process employs a rigorous blind peer-review system, where entries are assessed anonymously by an international jury panel comprising design professionals, academics, and industry experts. Submissions are judged based on innovation, functionality, aesthetic quality, and long-term value potential, ensuring a fair and comprehensive assessment of each entry.Winners receive the coveted A' Design Prize package, which includes the A' Design Award Winner Logo, exclusive trophy, and winner's certificate. The prize package aims to provide winners with tools and opportunities to derive maximum value from their achievement while maintaining confidentiality of their winning works.The A' Creative Legacy, Retro and Evergreen Design Award serves a crucial role in advancing society by incentivizing the creation of superior designs that stand the test of time. By recognizing excellence in retro and evergreen design, the award program encourages the development of lasting solutions that contribute to cultural preservation and sustainable design practices.Interested parties may learn more at:About A' Creative Legacy, Retro and Evergreen Design AwardThe A' Creative Legacy, Retro and Evergreen Design Award is a highly respected design competition that celebrates excellence in retro-inspired and evergreen design solutions. The award program provides a platform for designers and brands to gain recognition for their contributions to design heritage while maintaining confidentiality of their works. Through its rigorous evaluation process and comprehensive prize package, the award aims to advance the field of design while fostering innovation that respects and builds upon established design traditions.About A' Design AwardA' Design Award is an international juried design competition established in 2008 that recognizes excellence across multiple design disciplines. Through its rigorous evaluation methodology and ethical principles, the competition provides a fair platform for designers and brands to showcase their achievements. The award's ultimate mission is to incentivize the creation of better products and projects that benefit society, driven by the belief that good design can transform the world. Organized annually in Como, Italy, the competition welcomes participants from all countries and industries, reflecting its commitment to fostering global design excellence.

