Henry Moore Exhibition by Yuxin Feng Wins Silver in A' Graphics Industry Awards

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of graphic design, has announced Yuxin Feng 's "Henry Moore Exhibition" as the Silver winner in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. This esteemed recognition highlights the exceptional design work and its significant contribution to the graphic design industry.The "Henry Moore Exhibition" visual identity showcases the relevance of Feng's design to current trends and needs within the graphic industry. By seamlessly merging art, design, and education, the project not only celebrates the timeless works of Henry Moore but also engages a new generation of creativity through innovative cultural and creative products. This approach aligns with the industry's focus on accessible and interactive design experiences.Feng's award-winning design stands out for its comprehensive approach, featuring traditional materials such as posters and tickets, alongside a unique collection of cultural and creative products. The transformation of Moore's sculptural works into engaging drawing books for children is a testament to the design's innovative aspects, making art more accessible and interactive for younger audiences.The recognition from the A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award serves as motivation for Yuxin Feng and her team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. This achievement is expected to inspire further exploration and advancement in the field of graphic design, fostering creativity and engagement across diverse audiences.Interested parties may learn more at:About Yuxin FengFeng Yuxin, Ph.D. from Nanjing University of the Arts, is a lecturer at Nanjing University of Finance and Economics. Her research focuses on Visual Communication Design, Graphic Design Art Theory and Practice. Yuxin has published multiple papers in CSSCI (Chinese Social Sciences Citation Index) and core academic journals, and her award-winning works have been recognized in both domestic and international design competitions About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes highly notable designs that demonstrate excellence in concept, execution, and impact. Recipients are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process based on pre-established evaluation criteria by an influential jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. The award acknowledges designs that raise industry standards, incorporate innovations, and contribute to the advancement of the field, ultimately making a positive impact on society.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized annually since 2008 across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, helping to create a better world through the transformative power of good design. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage and celebrating the creative minds behind these innovations, the A' Design Award drives forward a cycle of inspiration and advancement. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at https://graphicdesignawards.net

