On World Water Day, Bringing Water to Earth Launches with Water Talk - A Military Perspective: War’s Impact On Water

Christian Sorensen is a researcher focused on the business of war. A U.S. Air Force veteran, he is the author of the book Understanding the War Industry. Sorensen is a senior fellow at the Eisenhower Media Network,

On World Water Day, Bringing Water to Earth kicks off with Water Talk - A Military Perspective: War’s Impact on Water, explores war's toll on water resources.

The costs of war go far beyond human lives, they impact water systems, agriculture, and entire ecosystems.” — Christian Sorensen

STOCKBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The highly anticipated Bringing Water to Earth series kicks off with a powerful and thought-provoking event, Water Talk - A Military Perspective: War’s Impact on the Environment.This opening discussion, featuring guest speaker Christian Sorensen —Air Force veteran, researcher, journalist, and senior fellow at the Eisenhower Media Network—will take place on Saturday, March 22, 2025, from 7 to 9 PM at Stockbridge Town Hall in Stockbridge, MA.March 22 is World Water Day, a global observance dedicated to highlighting the importance of freshwater and advocating for the sustainable management of water resources. This makes the event especially timely, as it explores the intersection of war, environmental degradation, and water security.As wars rage across the globe and environmental crises deepen, this urgent conversation sheds light on the often-overlooked link between military activity and ecological devastation. From water contamination and infrastructure destruction to the long-term effects of toxic warfare byproducts, Sorensen will offer a deeply informed perspective on how war reshapes our planet’s most vital resource: water.A Timely and Critical DiscussionWater is life. Yet, in times of war, it is often one of the first casualties. Military operations leave behind environmental destruction that can last generations—whether through oil spills, chemical contamination, or the destruction of clean water infrastructure. Sorensen, an expert in military-industrial dynamics, will explore these pressing issues, offering a journalist’s investigative lens and a veteran’s firsthand understanding of war’s ecological consequences.“Most people don’t think of war as an environmental issue, but it absolutely is,” says Sorensen. “The costs of war go far beyond human lives—they impact water systems, agriculture, and entire ecosystems. This conversation is crucial for anyone who cares about sustainability and the future of our planet.”Event Details📅 Date: Saturday, March 22, 2025📍 Location: Stockbridge Town Hall, Stockbridge, MA🎙 Speaker: Christian Sorensen, Air Force veteran, journalist, and senior fellow at the Eisenhower Media Network🎟 Tickets: Free and open to the publicAbout Bringing Water to EarthThe Bringing Water to Earth series is a month-long initiative designed to spark critical conversations about water—its power, its fragility, and its essential role in our world. Through art, science, storytelling, and activism, the series will engage the Berkshire community and beyond in rethinking our relationship with water. The opening event sets the stage for a diverse lineup of programming, leading up to the Pittsfield National Water Summit on April 26, 2025.About Christian SorensenChristian Sorensen is a researcher focused on the business of war. A U.S. Air Force veteran, he is the author of the book Understanding the War Industry. Sorensen is a Senior Fellow at the Eisenhower Media Network, a group of military veterans who believe a better world is possible.For more information and to register, visit onewaterproject.org or follow us on social media @onewaterprojectMedia Contact:Leslie GabrielOneWater Projectwater@onewaterproject.org518 697 9190

