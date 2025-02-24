Bringing Water to Earth: A Celebration of Water’s Power, Culture, and Future
Bringing Water to Earth celebrates water’s power through art, science & community events, inspiring water leadership across Berkshire County and beyond.
From invigorating cold plunges to thought-provoking talks, hands-on workshops to film screenings, Bringing Water to Earth Series features a diverse array of experiences designed to honor water’s profound influence on culture, health, and the environment. Culminating in the Pittsfield National Water Summit, this series invites participants to engage deeply with the future of water conservation and innovation.
About OneWater Project: Inspired by the quote of President John F. Kennedy - “Anyone who can solve the problems of water, will be worthy of two nobel prizes - one for peace and one for science.” OneWater Project is building leadership through water inspired engagement, including educational salons, cultural events and building solutions by harnessing our own creativity and inspiration. For more information, visit OneWater Project.
"Water shapes our world in ways we often take for granted. The Bringing Water to Earth series is about awakening our awareness, deepening our connection, and ensuring we lead with bold solutions for water’s future," said Leslie Gabriel, Director of OneWater Project"
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS ...
World Water Cold Plunge Weekend Retreat – The 43, West Stockbridge, MA
Saturday, March 22 - Sunday, March 23, 2025
Led by Wim Hof-trained instructor Michael Christoforo, this transformational retreat will explore cold immersion and breathwork, offering a deep connection to the science of water’s impact on the body and mind.
Water Talk - A Military Perspective with Christian Sorensen – Stockbridge Town Hall, Stovkbridge, MA
Saturday, March 22, 2025 | 7 PM – 9 PM
Air Force veteran and senior fellow at the Eisenhower Media Network, Christian Sorensen, delves into the environmental consequences of the Military-Industrial Complex and the impact of war on water sustainability.
Water’s Sweet Side: Maple Sugaring Display – Ioka Valley Farm, Hancock, MA
March 29, March 30, April 5, April 6, 2025 | 8 AM – 3 PM
Experience the science behind maple syrup production and the essential role water plays in its transformation.
Liquid Light: Unlock the Magic of Crystal-Infused Water – The Burrow, Pittsfield, MA
Saturday, March 29, 2025 | 2 PM – 4 PM
Explore the metaphysical properties of water in this interactive workshop.
Laundry Love – North Street Coin Op, Pittsfield, MA
Sunday, March 30, 2025 | 11 AM – 4 PM
A community-driven event offering free laundry services to those in need, emphasizing water’s role in dignity and connection.
Brick Splash: LEGO Water Adventure – Bottomless Bricks, Pittsfield, MA
Sunday, March 30, 2025 | 1 PM – 4 PM
A family-friendly, hands-on water-themed LEGO building experience.
OneWater Film Event – The Devil We Know – Dalton Free Library
Saturday, April 5, 2025 | 1 PM – 4 PM
A screening of the investigative documentary uncovering the hidden dangers of PFOA (C8), used in Teflon manufacturing.
Swim Like the Sea Invitational – Gladys Allen Brigham Center, Pittsfield, MA
Saturday, April 5, 2025 | 12 PM – 4 PM
A whimsical community swim event celebrating marine life and water.
Ride the Wave: Surf, Art, and Pizza – Betty’s Pizza Shack, Lenox, MA
Saturday, April 12, 2025 | 12 PM – 3 PM
Join an H2O-inspired art and pizza party featuring mermaids, surfers, and creativity!
OneWater Film Event – Water Is Love: A Global H2O Journey – Williamstown, MA
Saturday, April 12, 2025 | 1 PM – 4 PM
A documentary showcasing global water conservation efforts and climate resilience.
Bounti-Fare WaterGanza: A Night of Creativity and Connection – Bounti-Fare Restaurant
Saturday, April 12, 2025 | 7 PM – 10 PM
An open mic event celebrating water through spoken word, music, and performance.
Eco Kitchen Workshop – Berkshire Food Co-op, Great Barrington, MA
Saturday, April 19, 2025 | 12 PM – 4 PM
Workshop exploring water-efficient cooking and sustainable food practices.
Rooted in Water: A Plant-Cutting Party – The Plant Connector, Pittsfield, MA
Saturday, April 19, 2025 | 12 PM – 2 PM
Propagate plants in water and connect with nature’s cycles.
Earth Day Costume Dance Party – Methuselah, Pittsfield, MA
Saturday, April 19, 2025 | 8 PM – 12 AM
A high-energy dance party celebrating Earth and water in creative costumes.
PITTSFIELD NATIONAL WATER SUMMIT
Saturday, April 26, 2025 | Zion Lutheran Church, Pittsfield, MA | 11 AM – 2 PM
The culmination of the Bringing Water to Earth series, this powerful gathering convenes community leaders, activists, scientists, and visionaries to discuss six critical water topics:
🌊 Revolutionizing Public Water Utilities – Innovating outdated systems for a sustainable future.
🌱 Breathing Life into Blue Spaces – Revitalizing urban waterways.
🦠 Cleaning Water, Naturally – Using bioremediation to heal polluted landscapes.
🏖 Making Waves in Recreation & Hospitality – Leveraging water for economic growth.
⚓ Rethinking Military Footprints – Addressing contamination and resilience.
💧 Economic Renewal Through Water – Building climate-smart, sustainable businesses.
This summit marks a pivotal moment for regional and national water advocacy, ensuring that Berkshire County leads the charge in sustainable water solutions.
The Bringing Water to Earth Series is an invitation to celebrate, protect, and harness water’s power in every aspect of our lives. Engage, learn, and make waves in your community. For more details on the series, visit: Bringing Water to Earth Pitch Deck
