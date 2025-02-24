Bringing Water to Earth: A Celebration of Water’s Power, Culture, and Future

JFK Berkshires OneWater Project Logo BWTE COVER

Bringing Water to Earth celebrates water’s power through art, science & community events, inspiring water leadership across Berkshire County and beyond.

Anyone who can solve the problems of water, will be worthy of two nobel prizes - one for peace and one for science.” — President John F Kennedy

This spring, OneWater Project proudly presents Bringing Water to Earth Series , a dynamic and immersive event series running from Friday, March 21, 2025, through Saturday, April 26, 2025. Celebrating water's essential role in our lives, this county-wide initiative unites art, science, community, and advocacy to spark bold conversations and inspire leadership in water sustainability.From invigorating cold plunges to thought-provoking talks, hands-on workshops to film screenings, Bringing Water to Earth Series features a diverse array of experiences designed to honor water's profound influence on culture, health, and the environment. Culminating in the Pittsfield National Water Summit, this series invites participants to engage deeply with the future of water conservation and innovation.About OneWater Project: Inspired by the quote of President John F. Kennedy - "Anyone who can solve the problems of water, will be worthy of two nobel prizes - one for peace and one for science." OneWater Project is building leadership through water inspired engagement, including educational salons, cultural events and building solutions by harnessing our own creativity and inspiration. The Bringing Water to Earth series is about awakening our awareness, deepening our connection, and ensuring we lead with bold solutions for water’s future," said Leslie Gabriel, Director of OneWater Project"For more information about the Bringing Water to Earth Series, visit: The Bringing Water to Earth Pitch Deck EVENT HIGHLIGHTS ...World Water Cold Plunge Weekend Retreat – The 43, West Stockbridge, MASaturday, March 22 - Sunday, March 23, 2025Led by Wim Hof-trained instructor Michael Christoforo, this transformational retreat will explore cold immersion and breathwork, offering a deep connection to the science of water’s impact on the body and mind.Water Talk - A Military Perspective with Christian Sorensen – Stockbridge Town Hall, Stovkbridge, MASaturday, March 22, 2025 | 7 PM – 9 PMAir Force veteran and senior fellow at the Eisenhower Media Network, Christian Sorensen, delves into the environmental consequences of the Military-Industrial Complex and the impact of war on water sustainability.Water’s Sweet Side: Maple Sugaring Display – Ioka Valley Farm, Hancock, MAMarch 29, March 30, April 5, April 6, 2025 | 8 AM – 3 PMExperience the science behind maple syrup production and the essential role water plays in its transformation.Liquid Light: Unlock the Magic of Crystal-Infused Water – The Burrow, Pittsfield, MASaturday, March 29, 2025 | 2 PM – 4 PMExplore the metaphysical properties of water in this interactive workshop.Laundry Love – North Street Coin Op, Pittsfield, MASunday, March 30, 2025 | 11 AM – 4 PMA community-driven event offering free laundry services to those in need, emphasizing water’s role in dignity and connection.Brick Splash: LEGO Water Adventure – Bottomless Bricks, Pittsfield, MASunday, March 30, 2025 | 1 PM – 4 PMA family-friendly, hands-on water-themed LEGO building experience.OneWater Film Event – The Devil We Know – Dalton Free LibrarySaturday, April 5, 2025 | 1 PM – 4 PMA screening of the investigative documentary uncovering the hidden dangers of PFOA (C8), used in Teflon manufacturing.Swim Like the Sea Invitational – Gladys Allen Brigham Center, Pittsfield, MASaturday, April 5, 2025 | 12 PM – 4 PMA whimsical community swim event celebrating marine life and water.Ride the Wave: Surf, Art, and Pizza – Betty’s Pizza Shack, Lenox, MASaturday, April 12, 2025 | 12 PM – 3 PMJoin an H2O-inspired art and pizza party featuring mermaids, surfers, and creativity!OneWater Film Event – Water Is Love: A Global H2O Journey – Williamstown, MASaturday, April 12, 2025 | 1 PM – 4 PMA documentary showcasing global water conservation efforts and climate resilience.Bounti-Fare WaterGanza: A Night of Creativity and Connection – Bounti-Fare RestaurantSaturday, April 12, 2025 | 7 PM – 10 PMAn open mic event celebrating water through spoken word, music, and performance.Eco Kitchen Workshop – Berkshire Food Co-op, Great Barrington, MASaturday, April 19, 2025 | 12 PM – 4 PMWorkshop exploring water-efficient cooking and sustainable food practices.Rooted in Water: A Plant-Cutting Party – The Plant Connector, Pittsfield, MASaturday, April 19, 2025 | 12 PM – 2 PMPropagate plants in water and connect with nature’s cycles.Earth Day Costume Dance Party – Methuselah, Pittsfield, MASaturday, April 19, 2025 | 8 PM – 12 AMA high-energy dance party celebrating Earth and water in creative costumes.PITTSFIELD NATIONAL WATER SUMMITSaturday, April 26, 2025 | Zion Lutheran Church, Pittsfield, MA | 11 AM – 2 PMThe culmination of the Bringing Water to Earth series, this powerful gathering convenes community leaders, activists, scientists, and visionaries to discuss six critical water topics:🌊 Revolutionizing Public Water Utilities – Innovating outdated systems for a sustainable future.🌱 Breathing Life into Blue Spaces – Revitalizing urban waterways.🦠 Cleaning Water, Naturally – Using bioremediation to heal polluted landscapes.🏖 Making Waves in Recreation & Hospitality – Leveraging water for economic growth.⚓ Rethinking Military Footprints – Addressing contamination and resilience.💧 Economic Renewal Through Water – Building climate-smart, sustainable businesses.This summit marks a pivotal moment for regional and national water advocacy, ensuring that Berkshire County leads the charge in sustainable water solutions.The Bringing Water to Earth Series is an invitation to celebrate, protect, and harness water’s power in every aspect of our lives. Engage, learn, and make waves in your community. For more details on the series, visit: Bringing Water to Earth Pitch Deck

