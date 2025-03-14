Hidden Hotel Paris Reveals Positive Impact of a Green Approach

Hidden Hotel Paris

The Hidden Hotel Paris was recently recertified by Green Globe for the third year.

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hidden Hotel Paris was recently recertified by Green Globe for the third year. Just a stone’s throw away from the Arc de Triomphe, the boutique hotel lies tucked away from the sweeping avenues and busyness of Parisian life. Inspired by nature, the quiet cozy hideaway integrates eco-responsible practices throughout the property.Energy and Water Saving ImprovementsInnovative resource management has seen notable progress made in conserving energy and water during 2024. The hotel has transitioned to 100% green energy through a new renewable energy contract. In addition, motion sensors have been installed in all common areas including kitchens, meeting rooms and storage spaces to significantly reduce energy consumption. Energy efficient LED lighting and low wattage light bulbs are now used and the soft glow from candles light common areas in the evenings. The monthly monitoring of water and energy usage helps identify and address inefficiencies providing valuable data to manage and minimize energy consumption.Sustainability in Daily OperationsOver the past year, further improvements have been made in implementing sustainability measures in the hotel’s daily operations. Procedures are now fully digital from check-ins to housekeeping logs eliminating a reliance on paper documentation. This also includes introducing QR codes for menus and apps for other daily operational tasks. Furthermore, a modern, water-efficient irrigation system has been installed to minimize water used for landscaping.A comprehensive waste management plan is in place with recycling programs undertaken across the property. The hotel recycles packaging, glass, organic and residual waste while rechargeable batteries are preferred and electronic devices also recycled. Napkins and toilet paper are made from recycled and eco-certified materials and soap remnants, coffee grounds and wine corks are collected and given a second life. Preloved furniture such as the wooden bookcase in the lobby extends the life of usable items.Community and Eco-Communication InitiativesHidden Hotel Paris is firmly committed to building connections with companies and groups who follow sustainable agendas. The hotel actively supports Biodiversity for Peace and Sapocycle, organizations that foster positive environmental and social impacts. For example, Sapocycle is an organization that collects leftover soap from hotels and transforms them into new hygiene products.As part of its communication initiatives to encourage eco-conscious behavior, a new Eco-Responsible Hotel module now features on the hotel’s concierge platform – LoungeUp - that educates guests about sustainable practices, eco-friendly itineraries and the hotel’s partnerships with green organizations. Hidden Hotel Paris has also taken steps to enhance communication across platforms to ensure that both staff and guests alike are aware of and engage with the hotel’s sustainability efforts.For further information about Hidden Hotel’s sustainability practices please click here ContactJulian JazniHotel Operations SupervisorHidden Hotel28, rue de l’Arc de Triomphe75017 ParisFranceE: hidden@hidden-hotel.comTel: 01 40 55 03 57

