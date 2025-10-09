For Fire Prevention Week, EGLE encourages Michiganders to learn how to use and recycle lithium-ion batteries to prevent fires

Join the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), as part of Fire Prevention Week, to prevent fires by learning more from Steve Noble, EGLE’s electronics and battery recycling coordinator. Today, he shares details to help everyone understand:

fire risks associated with lithium-ion batteries, and

proper ways to use, recharge, and recycle lithium-ion batteries.

Beyond educating on these topics, Noble also manages all of EGLE’s grant funding for battery and electronics collection and recycling, working to funnel resources to communities the most in need.

Background

In recent years, the number of lithium-ion battery-containing consumer products has increased dramatically in the United States. With that, so have the challenges associated with proper recycling of unwanted batteries of all types, especially lithium-ion batteries. Batteries not only present hazards to homeowners and businesses, but also to landfills and recycling facilities, and local firefighters.

The use of lithium-ion batteries has rapidly increased due to their low-cost, high-energy density, relative light weight, and ability to be recharged. Small format lithium-ion batteries are very common in popular consumer products like portable consumer electronics (cell phones, handheld power tools, and vapes). Medium (mid) and large format lithium-ion batteries are used in larger applications such as e-scooters, electric yard tools like weed whippers and lawn mowers, electric vehicles, and energy storage systems used for home solar systems.

If any of these items are improperly installed, charged, stored, used, or disposed of, lithium-ion batteries can catch fire or possibly explode, putting a family home, business, and others at risk.

Moreover, if a small format lithium-ion battery is accidentally swallowed (button and coin batteries) can cause injuries and death. When mixed with the salvia, they can burn the mouth esophagus, or other internal organs.

Battery Safety Tips

This does not mean these batteries should not be used. It just means it is important to use them safely, understand their hazards, and recycle them in a safe manner where possible.

Take the time to educate yourself about the new safety challenges associated with these sources of long-lasting power and learn to recycle right.

Here are a few tips:

Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions for use and recycling or disposal.

Collect and sort your batteries by type (e.g., lithium-ion, alkaline).

Use the right charger to charge devices with rechargeable batteries.

When recycling batteries, tape the terminals of batteries above 9 volts. Energy and heat can be generated when the terminals of seemingly dead batteries touch. Use clear packing tape to cover the ends, eliminating the possibility of fire.

Tape all button or coin shaped batteries and all lithium batteries whether rechargeable or single use.

Store tired batteries properly. Whether you plan to immediately drop off batteries for recycling or save them for a later trip, it is important to place them in a safe container. Keep them dry and store them in an environment that avoids temperature extremes.

Isolate and identify any damaged batteries. If the battery looks puffed up or is leaking material, package them in their own container. When you drop off batteries to be recycled, let staff know about puffed up or discolored batteries.

Do not remove batteries from devices, like laptops, just to recycle the battery. Recycle the whole device with the battery if it has reached the end of its useful life.

Where to Find More Information

Check out EGLE’s videos that demonstrate how to properly prepare batteries for recycling. Learn more details on current recycling options at Michigan.gov/EGLEHHW and share EGLE’s Lithium-Ion Battery Safety Tips with friends and family to help keep everyone safe.