AHA brief urges court to oppose motion by MultiPlan to end antitrust case

The AHA March 10 filed a friend-of-the-court brief in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, urging the court to oppose a motion by data analytics firm MultiPlan to dismiss claims that the company conspired with insurers to reduce out-of-network reimbursements for hospitals and health systems.  

“[I]t is imperative that courts hold commercial insurers to the same standards as everyone else,” AHA wrote. “If, as Plaintiffs allege, MultiPlan has facilitated collusion among commercial insurers throughout the country, this Court’s intervention will help preserve the viability of many struggling hospitals that cannot survive without competitive reimbursements.” 
 
The Federation of American Hospitals joined the AHA in the filing. 

