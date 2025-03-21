New Bestselling Book - Illuminate Your Legacy: Craft a Legacy that Shines Through Time

A new movement where redefining your legacy looks beyond finances and focuses on the values, wisdom, and impact we leave behind for future generations

CHESTER, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world that often prioritizes short-term gains, a growing movement is shifting the conversation toward long-term impact, generational wealth, and intentional legacy building. Illuminate Your Legacy : Craft a Legacy That Shines Through Time is more than just a book—it’s part of a larger mission to empower individuals to take control of their future and create a legacy that extends beyond finances.This powerful collaboration, led by Veronica Rodgers, Founder of Carnelian Wealth Solutions, brings together leading voices across industries to challenge the outdated notion that legacy is just about wealth transfer. Instead, the book explores the deeper aspects of legacy—how we live, the values we instill, and the lasting impact we make on our families and communities. Published by Pinkfix Productions and Co-authored by Alecia Barnette, Kelly Etter, Aliya Johnson Roberts, Janet McCarthy, Leslie Latimore-Lorfils, Agita Bergmane-Concepcion, Lily Vittayarukskul, Erika Greenwood, Annmarie Waite, and Camille Ledda, the book provides a unique blend of personal storytelling, professional expertise, and actionable strategies for shaping a meaningful and enduring legacy."Legacy isn’t just about what we leave behind—it’s about how we live today," says Rodgers. "This book is about making intentional choices that not only protect your wealth but also preserve your values, strengthen your family, and create generational impact."Rodgers, an Amazon Best-Selling author, holistic financial strategist, and Certified Lisa Nichols Transformational Trainer, is a recognized leader in legacy building and financial education. As the founder of Carnelian Wealth Solutions, she helps individuals and families shift their mindsets, take control of their financial futures, and ensure that their legacy is about more than just money—it’s about empowerment, wisdom, and purpose-driven living.In addition to the book, Rodgers is leading The Illuminate Your Legacy Collective , a supportive community designed for those ready to take control of their financial future and long-term impact. This collective provides exclusive insights from the book, live discussions, and expert-led Q&As on generational wealth, estate planning, and financial empowerment. It’s a space for real conversations, practical resources, and support for those navigating careers, raising families, and caring for aging parents—the often-overlooked "sandwich generation.""One of the things I’m most passionate about is making financial literacy and legacy planning accessible," says Rodgers. "So many people want to build wealth and security for their families, but they don’t know where to start. That’s why I’m expanding my workshops, masterclasses, and corporate and church partnerships—to bring these conversations into the spaces where they’re needed most."As the movement toward intentional legacy building gains momentum, Illuminate Your Legacy serves as both a guide and a call to action for those who want to shape a future that reflects their values, dreams, and impact.Join the movement and take control of your wealth and impact. Craft a legacy that shines through time.For more information, media inquiries, or to learn more about The Illuminate Your Legacy Collective, contact:Veronica RodgersFounder & CEO, Carnelian Wealth Solutionsveronica@carnelianws.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.