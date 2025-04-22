The Wealth Boutique Announces a New Financial Advisor, Tonyia Cleaver

Expanding the Team and Fueling a Mission: How The Wealth Boutique is Empowering Individuals and Transforming Lives

CHESTER, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a movement that aligns with its mission to empower individuals and transform lives, The Wealth Boutique is proud to announce the addition of Tonyia Cleaver as the firm’s newest financial advisor. With over 25 years of experience in the corporate world, Tonyia brings a wealth of expertise to the firm, having transitioned her career into financial planning with a passion for making a direct impact on the financial well-being of others.Tonyia is a licensed financial advisor with a comprehensive range of certifications, including Series 63, Series 65, and an insurance license. She loves working with clients with their retirement planning, estate planning, life insurance, and annuities. She is particularly dedicated to supporting clients during life’s most challenging transitions—such as job loss, divorce, or the passing of a loved one—offering the guidance and support needed to move forward with confidence."It’s important to me that the quality of time we spend together is impactful, that I learn about you, your goals, and what you want us to achieve as we work together no matter what financial stage you are in," says Cleaver. " I look forward to further advancing financial literacy, my focus will be on empowering women to gain the financial knowledge and confidence they need for the anticipated wealth transfer in 2030, when two-thirds of women in the U.S. are expected to control the largest share of wealth in history."With a commitment to making financial empowerment accessible, Tonyia regularly hosts educational seminars and offers personalized financial solutions to clients across multiple states. Her holistic approach to financial planning ensures that every client receives the clarity and purpose they need to pursue their financial dreams.As we celebrate the season of new beginnings and financial growth, Tonyia’s arrival at The Wealth Boutique comes at an ideal time—when individuals across the country are seeking guidance and stability in their financial lives. With her extensive experience and deep commitment to client success, Tonyia is poised to have a lasting impact on the lives of those she serves.For more information on Tonyia Cleaver’s services and to schedule a consultation, visit www.thewealthboutique.com About The Wealth Boutique: The Wealth Boutique is a women-owned Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) firm dedicated to helping individuals achieve financial security and success. Through personalized financial planning, retirement guidance, and education, they use innovative problem solving to deliver efficient and intuitive solutions for their clients and advisors. The Wealth Boutique is a collaborative community, built from the heart, where they educate with compassion, patience and integrity.Contact Information:Tonyia Cleaver908-955-0077 x 315tonyia@wwbpartners.com

