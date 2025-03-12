Clean Air Act 101: How Georgia’s Clean Air Force Is Making a Difference

Thanks to the Clean Air Act and its strong regulatory framework, we’ve made remarkable progress in improving air quality for all Georgians.” — Michael Odom, Georgia Environmental Protection Division

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Younger residents of the metropolitan Atlanta area may be surprised to learn that their city, cherished for its blue skies and green spaces like the Beltline and the Chattahoochee National Recreation Area, was once better known for its unhealthy air.

“Decades ago, metro Atlanta faced serious air pollution challenges,” said Michael Odom, Mobile & Area Sources Manager at the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD). “But thanks to the Clean Air Act and its strong regulatory framework, we’ve made remarkable progress in improving air quality for all Georgians.”

The Clean Air Act’s Impact on Georgia

Congress established the Clean Air Act Amendments in 1970, with major revisions made in 1977 and 1990. The law requires the Environmental Protection Agency to determine national ambient air quality standards based on recent scientific research. The Clean Air Act also mandates that states adopt and execute enforceable plans to reach those standards.

A key component of Georgia’s plan is Georgia’s Clean Air Force (GCAF), the state’s Vehicle Emissions Inspection and Maintenance Program. Since its inception, GCAF has played a crucial role in identifying high-emission vehicles and ensuring necessary repairs, significantly reducing harmful pollutants in the region.

A Record of Success

The results of Clean Air Act initiatives nationwide are impressive:

• 321% increase in gross domestic product

• 194% increase in vehicle miles traveled

• 42% increase in energy consumption

• 63% population growth

• 78% reduction in total emissions of six principal air pollutants (1970–2023)

GCAF has contributed significantly to these achievements.

“When GCAF launched in 1996, it was designated an ‘enhanced’ emissions inspection program, a classification for areas with serious ozone pollution,” Odom explained. “Today, we’re proud of how far we’ve come. More than 4.7 million vehicles have been identified and repaired through the program, and more than 2.2 million tons of harmful pollutants have been removed from Georgia’s air.”

To download an infographic and to view a supporting video, visit the Georgia’s Clean Air Force website at https://cleanairforce.com/common/press.

About Georgia’s Clean Air Force

Georgia's Clean Air Force (GCAF), in partnership with the Environmental Protection Division (EPD), is responsible for the management of the Vehicle Emission Inspection and Maintenance (I/M) Program throughout Atlanta's 13 metro counties (Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Henry, Paulding, and Rockdale). Since 1996, Georgia's Inspection and Maintenance Program has prevented more than 2.2 million tons of harmful ozone-forming pollutants from entering the air we breathe. The program has also identified and repaired more than 4.7 million heavy-polluting vehicles. For more information, please visit https://cleanairforce.com/.

