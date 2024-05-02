Georgia Safari Conservation Park Reservations Go Live Ahead of June 2024 Opening

The Park's six Luxury Safari Tents are set amidst the Park's wild beauty, with private balconies overlooking the savanna. The posh, climate-controlled tents feature spacious living areas with luxuriously appointed furnishings, including a king-size canop The Park's six Luxury Safari Tents are set amidst the Park's wild beauty, with private balconies overlooking the savanna. The posh, climate-controlled tents feature spacious living areas with luxuriously appointed furnishings, including a king-size canop The Park's six Luxury Safari Tents are set amidst the Park's wild beauty, with private balconies overlooking the savanna. The posh, climate-controlled tents feature spacious living areas with luxuriously appointed furnishings, including a king-size canop

Reservations for luxury accommodations and wildlife encounters at Georgia Safari Conservation Park, a new destination wildlife experience, have gone live.

MADISON, GEORGIA, USA, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Georgia Safari Conservation Park, a new destination wildlife experience opening on June 1, 2024, has announced that reservations for its luxury accommodations and wildlife encounters have gone live.

Located on 530 sprawling acres in Madison, Georgia – less than an hour east of Atlanta – this groundbreaking safari adventure park offers a unique and immersive experience that combines the excitement of a safari adventure with a strong commitment to conservation and sustainability.

Guests can choose from two distinct lodging options for overnight adventures, featuring luxury accommodations nestled within a lush forest canopy overlooking a private savanna. Bookings can be made at georgiasafari.com/plan-your-stay.

The Giraffe Suite is a one-of-a-kind experience at the Park and offers an elevated vantage point to connect with the Park's giraffes. Located on the second floor of the Giraffe and Rhino Barn, The Giraffe Suite offers expansive views from the large picture windows where guests can watch the giraffes' graceful movements and witness the intricate social dynamics within the herd.

The luxurious Giraffe Suite can accommodate up to four guests and boasts a well-appointed living room with a queen-size sleeper sofa, dining room, kitchenette, and a spacious main bedroom with a king-size bed and full bathroom.

The Park's six Luxury Safari Tents are set amidst the Park's wild beauty, with private balconies overlooking the savanna. The posh, climate-controlled tents feature spacious living areas with luxuriously appointed furnishings, including a king-size canopy bed, full bathroom, and private outdoor spaces to relax and unwind.

The Park offers five two-bedroom Luxury Safari Tents and The Honeymoon Hideaway, a one-bedroom Luxury Safari Tent offering two decks overlooking the savanna, a private outdoor shower area, and more.

Those booking The Giraffe Suite receive a private guided safari drive-through tour with one of our expert guides, a Keeper Chat, an ambassador animal encounter with one of the Park's animal ambassadors, giraffe and rhino encounters with a photo and feeding opportunity, and a behind-the-scenes tour inside the giraffe and rhino barn, and complimentary souvenirs.

For Luxury Safari Tent bookings, guests receive a guided drive-through tour, an ambassador animal encounter with animals such as two-toed sloths, fennec fox, African spurred tortoises, speckled king snakes, and a giraffe and rhino encounter outside of the giraffe barn. A private tour can be added on for an additional charge.

Guests not staying overnight can choose from three different Safari Drive Through Experiences: an expert-led safari adventure designed as a trek through an actual African wildlife preserve. A customized safari vehicle will transport guests as they encounter wild and exotic species from several continents, including giraffes, white rhinos, Hartmann's mountain zebras, ostrich, eastern bongos, elands, and more.

Options include a 90-minute Safari Drive-Through Experience, a 150-minute Safari Drive-Through Experience + Giraffe and Rhino Encounter, or a 180-minute Private VIP Tour. All experiences are for ages three and up; children two years and younger are free. Bookings can be made at georgiasafari.com/plan-your-adventure.

For more information or to book tickets and accommodations, visit www.georgiasafari.com or check out Georgia Safari Conservation Park on Instagram and Facebook.

ABOUT GEORGIA SAFARI CONSERVATION PARK

The Georgia Safari Conservation Park is a groundbreaking safari adventure park debuting in June 2024. Located on 530 lush acres in Madison, Georgia, less than an hour east of Atlanta, this new interactive and conservation-minded destination wildlife experience brings the Grasslands of Africa to the Piedmont of Georgia. The Park offers the ultimate overnight adventure for visitors, with luxury accommodations ranging from luxury safari tents nestled within a forest canopy overlooking a private savanna to a posh one-bedroom suite attached to the 10,000-square-foot giraffe and rhino barn. For more information or to book tickets and accommodations, visit www.georgiasafari.com or check out Georgia Safari Conservation Park on Instagram and Facebook.