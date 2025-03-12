Eden Gordon Media Honors Women in Media for Women's History Month

Eden Gordon Media Celebrates Women of Faith for Women's History Month Dr. Pamela Pyle, Best-Selling Author of Anticipating Heaven: Spiritual Comfort and Practical Wisdom for Life's Final Chapters, published by Thomas Nelson 2025. Sarah Makin, Senior Vice President CityServe and “A Faith Under Siege: Russia's Hidden War on Ukraine's Christians”

Eden Gordon Media and NewsTalk 105.9 FM, WMAL's "The All-American Book Club," will celebrate women of faith in honor of Women's History Month.

It's a true honor to walk alongside the women represented here. They are trailblazers carving out new territory for the next generation of female leaders.” — Eden Gordon Hill

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eden Gordon Media and NewsTalk 105.9 FM, WMAL's "The All-American Book Club," will celebrate women of faith in honor of Women's History Month . In a confusing culture often distracted by labels, these women of faith embrace their God-given femininity and powerfully work to bring more of God's light, truth, and love into the world. These women include Dr. Pamela Pyle, Sarah Makin, Dr. Susan Michael, Işik Abla Ministries, Dani Pettrey, and Eden Gordon Hill.“With nearly three decades of public service, I have been privileged to work with women of faith who use their voices to serve and impact the future of America. It's a true honor to walk alongside the women represented here. They are trailblazers carving out new territory for the next generation of female leaders,” said Eden Gordon Hill.“Today and every day, America’s daughters ignite the dreams and develop the character of our next generation. Their contributions to America’s excellence are worthy of praise and recognition, now and forever,” wrote President Donald J. Trump in his proclamation celebrating Women's History Month in 2025.Dr. Pamela Pyle, Best-Selling Author of Anticipating Heaven: Spiritual Comfort and Practical Wisdom for Life's Final Chapters, published by Thomas Nelson 2025.Dr. Pamela Prince Pyle is a Board-Certified Internal Medicine physician, Chair of the Board of Africa New Life Ministries in Rwanda, Museum of the Bible Woman of Legacy, speaker, and best-selling author of "Anticipating Heaven: Spiritual Comfort and Practical Wisdom for Life's Final Chapters," published by Thomas Nelson 2025.Most recently, Dr. Pamela Pyle was featured on CBN Doctor Recalls 'Divine,' Supernatural Moments as Patients Cross Into Eternity: 'Escorted to Jesus,' highlighting her national and international work on evangelism, women’s discipleship, healthcare, health equity, and end-of-life care. She has been a featured speaker at the National Prayer Breakfast and the Refresh Women Global Conference. Her website, www.drpamela.com , is a resource for navigating the foreign world of healthcare by uniting faith and medicine with hope.Dr. Susan Michael, International Christian Embassy Jerusalem, USA PRESIDENTDr. Susan Michael has spent more than 35 years pioneering the development of the ICEJ in the United States and around the world. In recent years she has produced educational tools to enable Christians to handle delicate topics central to an understanding of Israel. She has built the U.S. Branch of the ICEJ into a scripturally sound ministry which is evidenced in the leadership of one of the strongest networks of Evangelical leaders in America – the American Christian Leaders for Isreal (ACLI).She recently joined other leaders at the National Religious Broadcasters Convention in Dallas, Texas to celebrate ACLI's 10th anniversary with a historic resolution reaffirming the Jewish people's inalienable right to Judea and Samaria. Dr. Susan Michael recalled the founding story of ACLI on January 20, 2015 as a pivotal moment unfolded in Washington, D.C. President Barack Obama pursued a controversial nuclear deal with Iran. A group of 12 Christian leaders met to share their deep concerns over the existential threat posed by a potentially nuclear-armed Iran.Dr. Susan Michael said, “No single voice is loud enough to speak on behalf of 70 million Christians in America. But when we unite, we can represent the voice of millions, speaking to them and for them.”Işik Abla, President, and CEO, Işık Abla Ministries (IAM)Işik Abla, a global beacon of hope and empowerment, is a visionary founder, president, and CEO who was born in Turkey, raised as a Muslim, and fled to America. Through her international leadership, Işık Abla Ministries (IAM) leverages the power of TV and radio broadcasting, social media, and innovation to preach the Gospel in Turkish, Arabic, Farsi, Urdu, Indonesian, and English.Abla's latest opinion article in the Daily Wire, America Can't Ignore The Warning Signs of Radicalization, writes, “I spent years brainwashed by radical Islam. Now, I see the same toxic poison seeping into the West. There was a time in my life when I lived in the shadow of terror — not just as a distant observer, but as someone who felt its grip firsthand ... And yet, by God’s grace, I escaped. I ran from that life and stepped onto foreign soil, hoping to leave the nightmare behind. But the nightmare was not confined to one land, it has followed me. It has followed us all.” Coming this April 2025, the "Broken Silence" Podcast with Anne Beiler and Işik Abla.Sarah Makin, Senior Vice President CityServe and “A Faith Under Siege: Russia's Hidden War on Ukraine's Christians”Makin serves as SVP at CityServe, a non-profit organization that trains, equips, and mobilizes the local church to live out the Gospel of Jesus Christ in its community through compassion. Learn more about their incredible work responding to the LA fires, North Carolina floods, and efforts around the globe here.Makin's latest project is a new documentary film that exposes the Christian persecution facing Ukrainians in the three-year-long war with Russia. “A Faith Under Siege: Russia's Hidden War on Ukraine's Christians” goes beyond the front lines to examine how a rapidly growing community of Evangelical and Protestant believers has become a prime target under Russia's expanding occupation. Churches have been seized, pastors have been tortured, and children have been abducted while the persecuted believers try to keep their faith alive in secret.Dani Pettrey: Patriotism Fuels New Suspense ThrillerBest-selling author Dani Pettrey infuses her writings with her patriotic roots as a veteran spouse and part of a sixth-generation military family. Service to this nation and love for her country are vital inspirations for her thrilling suspense installments and her latest showstopping series, "JEOPARDY FALLS."Pettrey will be available for interviews with her new title release in April 2025, "Two Seconds Too Late." Pettrey is a frequent guest on talk radio and most recently joined "The All-American Book Club" on Washington, D.C.'s WMAL.

