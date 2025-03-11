FLEOA Supports Empowering Diplomatic Security Service to Support the “America First” Agenda

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association ( FLEOA ) is the largest nonpartisan, nonprofit professional association representing over 30,000 federal law enforcement officers from over 65 agencies.FLEOA supports the Trump administration's efforts to secure our borders and remove dangerous illegal immigrants from the United States. Director of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and her team have embraced those goals and have used several federal agencies, including the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), and the Diplomatic Security Service (DSS), to support those functions.The DSS, in particular, faces challenges due to the State Department’s bureaucratic structure. Instead of reporting directly to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the DSS reports to the Undersecretary of Management. This bureaucratic layer seems to create unnecessary delays that affect national security and hinder the flow of critical intelligence to Secretary Rubio, the inter-agency community, Congress, and the White House.Suggestions have been made, which FLEOA fully supports, to reclassify the top two positions at DSS–Assistant Secretary and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary—as Director and Deputy Director of DSS, who would then report directly to Secretary Rubio. This realignment would establish a clear chain of command and enhance the DSS’s vital role in national security.Such a realignment would eliminate bureaucratic barriers, accelerate decision-making, and improve operational efficiency. It would also allow diplomatic security to remain fully integrated into U.S. foreign policy, while staying free from political interference and conflicts of interest.###FLEOA serves more than 31,000 registered members in the federal law enforcement community, who serve across more than sixty agencies. The organization does not endorse political parties or candidates but serves as a voice of advocacy for federal law enforcement through the legislative process.

