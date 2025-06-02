Lupe Hernandez Featured in Trudy Jacobson's Great American Warrior Series

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The “Great American Warrior” series captures the true stories of women who impact law enforcement, first responders, and veteran communities and serve as a source of inspiration.Philanthropist Trudy Jacobson continues her mission to honor the dedication and sacrifices of American women through her “Great American Warrior” series. The latest to be recognized is Lupe Hernandez.When Lupe Hernandez first stepped onto the range, she was filled with fear. The sound, the power, and the weight of the firearm were all foreign. But what began as hesitation quickly transformed into empowerment. “The only person that is stopping you is yourself,” she says with conviction. “And if you can get across that barrier, you’ll realize you’re capable of so much more.”Lupe’s story is one of transformation, built on courage, passion, and a desire to serve. Originally from out of state, she moved to San Antonio after her husband joined the police department. Not knowing what direction her life would take, she received a call from a friend about a position at a local vocational school that changed everything.Now, as an admissions advisor, Lupe helps others take their own leap of faith. She works with adults seeking a second chance, guiding them through enrollment, funding, daycare assistance, and transportation.As a first-generation college graduate, she sees her story reflected in those she helps daily. “I was in their seat once,” she says. “And now I get to give back.” But her impact doesn’t stop at the classroom. Thanks to her husband’s encouragement, Lupe stepped into a world she once feared to discover firearms training.“It took him years to convince me,” she laughs. “A lot of women are afraid—it’s this idea that if you pick up a gun, it’ll go off on its own. But it’s not like that. You just need to take it slow, one step at a time.”From timid range visitor to confident competitor, Lupe’s journey with firearms mirrors her personal growth. She now participates in the Tactical Games, an intense mix of physical fitness and shooting. The competitions include rope climbs, burpees, and heavy lifting, followed immediately by precise shots under pressure.Her message is clear: Don’t let fear dictate your future. Whether returning to school, starting a new career, or stepping into unfamiliar territory, growth comes when you take that first step.“I didn’t know where this would take me,” Lupe says. “But I took the leap. And now, I’m exactly where I’m meant to be.”She’s a warrior in every sense, facing fear, breaking barriers, and helping others do the same.Trudy and the GREAT AMERICAN WARRIOR are also on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.To nominate a deserving woman to be featured, visit her website.Subscribe to Trudy Jacobson’s YouTube channel to watch the other Great American Warrior interviews at https://www.youtube.com/@trudyjacobsonta

