FLEOA Honored to Have Participated in National Police Week with Leadership Engagements and Public Ceremonies

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association ( FLEOA ), the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan professional association for federal law enforcement officers, concluded a meaningful week of events during the 2025 National Police Week, reaffirming its ongoing commitment to honoring fallen officers, supporting survivors, and advancing federal law enforcement initiatives.FLEOA’s National Board was honored to participate in the Annual Peace Officers Memorial Service held on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol, a solemn tribute to officers who made the ultimate sacrifice. This national observance remains a cornerstone in our shared mission to “never forget” those who gave all in the line of duty.Throughout the week, FLEOA leadership engaged in key meetings with prominent public figures and partners in the law enforcement community. These included strategy discussions with FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino focused on pressing federal law enforcement initiatives.FLEOA President Mathew Silverman met with Bill Alexander from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, who generously granted FLEOA access to film during the Candlelight Vigil. This act of partnership highlighted a shared commitment to storytelling and remembrance for fallen heroes.In addition, FLEOA board members attended a roundtable with U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, participated in a high-level briefing with the Acting Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Todd Lyons, and collaborated on film segments with border czar Tom Homan to elevate the profile of federal officers' work and sacrifice.FLEOA also took part in the Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.) Blue Honor Gala, a premier event recognizing law enforcement supporters and organizations. The Gala offered an opportunity to honor the families of fallen officers and the organization’s ongoing legislative and emotional support of the law enforcement community.“These engagements during Police Week reaffirm our mission: to honor our fallen, support their families, and advocate for the brave men and women who wear the badge,” said Silverman. “We are grateful to our partners, supporters, and every federal officer who stood beside us this week—and every week.”###FLEOA serves more than 33,000 registered members in the federal law enforcement community, who serve across more than 60 agencies. The organization does not endorse political parties or candidates but serves as a voice of advocacy for federal law enforcement through the legislative process.

