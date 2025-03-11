Submit Release
The US high court revives a case around Nazi-looted impressionist painting in Spanish museum

On Monday, the Supreme Court said the case should be reconsidered under a California law passed last year that aims to strengthen the claims of Holocaust survivors and their families seeking to recover stolen art. In doing so, the justices overturned previous lower court decisions that sided with the Thyssen-Bornemisza museum in Madrid.

