[U.S.] Supreme Court to hear conversion therapy case that could overturn California’s ban

The Supreme Court agreed Monday to hear a free-speech challenge to Colorado’s ban on “conversion therapy,” counseling that seeks to dissuade people from identifying as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender. California has a similar law.

