Municipalities, Communities Receiving Record Setting Municipal Revenue Sharing

Delivering Strong Communities with Increased Municipal Revenue Sharing Funding, Reduced Education Property Tax Mill Rates

Communities throughout Saskatchewan will receive record-setting Municipal Revenue Sharing (MRS) in the upcoming 2025-26 Provincial Budget with $361.8 million, an increase of $21.5 million or 6.3 per cent from last year.

"Our government continues to deliver reliable, predictable municipal revenue sharing to our communities and is the envy of other municipal governments throughout Canada," Government Relations Minister Eric Schmalz said. "More than $4.6 billion in MRS funding has been delivered through this program since 2007-08, based on the strength and growth of Saskatchewan's economy."

MRS provides predictable, unconditional funding to Saskatchewan cities, towns, villages and rural municipalities based on three-quarters of one point of provincial sales tax revenue from two years prior. The predictable nature of the funding ensures that communities are able to make budget plans knowing what their annual allocation will be, providing stability for strategic investments at the municipal level.

The Government of Saskatchewan's commitment to affordability to all residents, agricultural land owners, businesses and corporations operating in the province will include a reduction in Education Property Tax mill rates in the 2025-26 Budget.

Property Class 2024 Mill Rates 2025 Mill Rates Agricultural 1.42 1.07 Residential 4.54 4.27 Commercial/Industrial 6.86 6.37 Resource 9.88 7.49

"In this revaluation year, all property tax classes will see reductions in Education Property Tax mill rates, which will result in property tax savings of more than $100 million annually," Schmalz said. "In this era of uncertainty, the Government of Saskatchewan is committed to examining the tax tools available to us, to provide relief to Saskatchewan property owners facing rising costs."

MRS amounts by community including historical allocations will be available on saskatchewan.ca on budget day, March 19, 2025.

