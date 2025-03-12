Premium Gold and Silver Domain Names Now Available in Addition to GoldRush.com

Premium domain name GoldRush.com is available for acquisition

The powerful brand, GoldRush.com, is available for acquisition as well as a number of other precious metal domain names

I can’t think of a better time for businesses in the gold and precious metals spaces as well as in finance ... to acquire a powerful digital asset to help them build a brand and extend their reach.” — Jason M Banks

SONORA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GoldRush.com, which traces its origins back toward the beginning of the commercial Internet, is available for acquisition as well as a number of other precious metal domain names according to DataBanks.The US government has changed, but the demand for gold has remained. According to the World Gold Council, demand for Gold in 2024 reached a new record with demand from investors up 25% year over year as well as an increase in technology demand of 7% year over year.After peaking at $2778 per ounce in October of 2024, gold has continued its rise to over $2950 in February and, according to State Street Advisors, could reach $3100 per ounce in 2025. They further go on to say in their 2024 Gold ETF Impact Study, that high net worth investors have nearly doubled their allocations to gold.Gold is seen as a safe haven and a hedge against inflation whether during times of financial crisis or global conflicts. It is clear that global events and changes in the US government have contributed to some of the demand that gold is experiencing.Furthermore, gold used in electronics and micro-chips has increased in demand due to the accelerating development and adoption of AI and the technology which supports it.Matching up with these trends, DataBanks announces new exclusive agreements to broker additional gold and precious metals domain names.In addition, to the very premium GoldRush.com, which is perfect for the mining, investment, crypto currency, jewelry and tech industries, DataBanks will be brokering: SilverExchange.com, iMineral.com, MineExchange.com, ConsignmentGold.com, GoldNugget.org and more.“We are excited to represent digital brand assets like the powerful and evocative, GoldRush.com, and look forward to working with buyers and sellers to create significant added value to their businesses”, said Jason Banks, CEO of DataBanks. “I can’t think of a better time for businesses in the gold and precious metals spaces as well as in finance and crypto currency to acquire a powerful digital asset to help them build a brand and extend their reach.”For more information and to express interest in GoldRush.com or any of these other domains, please contact Jason Banks at goldrush@databanks.com.About DataBanks:DataBanks is boutique business advisory firm specializing in helping local media companies grow their digital business. Their customers include broadcast, print, and pure play digital media companies for which they provide digital asset management, operations, web development, content development, SEO, marketing and analytics consulting.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.