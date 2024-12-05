Premium Domain Name GoldRush.com Available for Acquisition

After 3 decades, GoldRush.com, which evokes adventure, excitement and the accumulation of wealth, prosperity and opportunity, is ready for a new home

"Gold Rush" embodies romanticism, excitement, and potential prosperity. GoldRush.com is the perfect domain to capture the allure of abundance born of grit, determination, and … a little bit of luck.” — Jason M Banks

SONORA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- DataBanks is pleased to announce the availability of the premium domain name, GoldRush.com for acquisition. The domain name is listed exclusively with DataBanks on their namesake website, DataBanks.com About GoldRush.com:Registered in 1995, the powerhouse, premium domain name GoldRush.com presents a unique opportunity for the right business to leverage a highly versatile, recognizable branding asset.Gold rushes have occurred as early as the times of ancient Greece. The California Gold Rush started in 1848 and became a catalyst that literally has changed the world. Since then every large scale hasty movement of people to rich gold fields has been referred to as a Gold Rush.There have been enormous gold rushes in the Klondike, the Yukon, Australia, New Zealand and South America. With the price of gold rising into record territory, many of these gold fields have been experiencing a modern gold rush of people seeking fortune and adventure.Gold is seen as a safe haven and a hedge against inflation whether during times of financial crisis or global conflicts. Gold prices have risen over 100% in the last 5 years and grown nearly 30% since the beginning of 2024. Demand for gold is increasing and global retailers like Costco (NASDAQ: COST) have entered the market, selling gold and silver bullion in their warehouse stores.Online gold dealer JM Bullion, a subsidiary of A-Mark Precious Metals, (NASDAQ: AMRK,) recently acquired the domain name Gold.com, for a reported $8.5 million, further establishing the importance of premium domain names in brand development.“There are hundreds of ways this generic term “gold rush” has been used over the years and many possible current uses for the premium domain GoldRush.com”, explained Jason Banks, CEO of DataBanks, and exclusive broker for GoldRush.com. “We’ve all seen the many headlines for a ‘Crypto Gold Rush’, ‘AI Gold Rush’, ‘Lithium Gold Rush’ and others. From gold mining companies to gold dealers, traditional finance to the burgeoning fields of FinTech and Crypto Currency, GoldRush.com can benefit anyone who wants to associate their products and services with an exciting, powerful idea.”It is anticipated that current GoldRush.com customers will be able to retain their email addresses.For more information and to express interest in Gold Rush.com, please contact Jason Banks at goldrush@databanks.com.About DataBanks:DataBanks is boutique business advisory firm specializing in helping local media companies grow their digital business. Their customers include broadcast, print, and pure play digital media companies for which they provide digital asset management, operations, web development, content development, SEO, marketing and analytics consulting.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.