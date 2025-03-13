TopLevel Cooling & Heating to Offer 10 Free Annual Maintenance Contracts to DFW Homeowners

TopLevel Cooling & Heating Van

TopLevel Cooling & Heating in Dallas-Fort Worth to Offer 10 Free Annual Maintenance Contracts to DFW Homeowners

For us, TopLevel Cooling & Heating is more than a business—it's a vehicle to instill good values and serve others. We want our customers to feel like family.” — Mike Gammoh

DALLAS-FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TopLevel Cooling & Heating , a premier HVAC company, is offering a special promotion to give back to the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) community. As a way to introduce their top-tier HVAC services to local homeowners, TopLevel Cooling & Heating is giving away 10 free annual maintenance contracts to 10 lucky DFW homes. These winners will receive 12 months of premium heating and cooling maintenance services absolutely free of charge.The winners will be selected randomly among the early customers who sign up for services from TopLevel Cooling & Heating. This unique offer is part of the company’s mission to provide the same high-quality HVAC service to homeowners as large commercial properties, ensuring that families experience the same reliability, efficiency, and care that businesses receive.When Sal Alhelo and Mike Gammoh launched TopLevel Cooling & Heating, their vision was not just to start a business but to build a legacy founded on faith, family values, and a commitment to the community. With years of experience working with luxury hotels and large commercial properties, they saw a gap in the residential market for high-quality, reliable HVAC services. TopLevel was created to bridge this gap and offer DFW residents the premium service they deserve.“We’ve always believed in putting people first,” says Sal, a licensed professional HVAC engineer. “It’s not just about fixing units; it’s about relationships, trust, and making sure families are comfortable and safe in their homes.”Mike, a seasoned HVAC technician with a passion for teaching, echoes this sentiment. “For us, TopLevel Cooling & Heating is more than a business—it's a vehicle to instill good values and serve others,” says Mike. “We want our customers to feel like family.”As part of their commitment to the community, Sal and Mike are offering this exclusive 12-month free maintenance opportunity to ensure that homeowners can experience the difference that TopLevel Cooling & Heating provides. This service includes comprehensive check-ups, preventive maintenance, and expert troubleshooting to keep HVAC systems running efficiently year-round.Since its founding, TopLevel Cooling & Heating has earned a reputation for providing excellent HVAC services throughout DFW. With a focus on integrity and customer satisfaction, the company has become a trusted name in the area, known for its personal approach and attention to detail. Each service is performed with the same care and dedication that Sal and Mike would give their own homes.As the company grows, Sal and Mike are determined to make TopLevel Cooling & Heating the most respected residential HVAC provider in Texas—not just through excellent service, but by making a positive impact on their community.Enter to Win 12 Months of Free HVAC Maintenance:To take advantage of this exciting offer, simply become an early customer of TopLevel Cooling & Heating. Winners will be selected at random, and the offer is open to homeowners in the DFW area. For more information or to schedule a service, call (833) 892-6654 or email info@ toplevelcooling.com TopLevel Cooling & Heating is a faith-based, family-owned HVAC company serving Allen, Prosper, Frisco, Southlake, McKinney, Wylie, Murphy, Plano, Rockwell, Heath and nearby areas. The company’s mission is to deliver top-tier heating and cooling services to homeowners, ensuring comfort, efficiency, and reliability with every job. With years of experience, a commitment to excellence, and a strong sense of community, TopLevel Cooling & Heating is dedicated to building lasting relationships with its customers.For appointment scheduling or to obtain a free estimate, call (833) 892-6654 or visit toplevelcooling.com.

