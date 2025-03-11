Submit Release
OPWDD Cybersecurity Summit Set for April 22

The New York State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities, in partnership with Utica University, is convening its first Cybersecurity Summit for OPWDD Partners.

 

April 22, 2025

8:00am – 4:00pm 
Utica University

Frank E. Gannett Memorial Library

(Library Concourse on Lower Level)

1600 Burrstone Road

Utica, NY 13502

The invitation-only event will bring together representatives from various state agencies, professional associations, service providers, and Utica University students for an exciting day of fireside chats and presentations.

Hosted by OPWDD’s Chief Information Officer and Chief Information Security Officer, this event will showcase the latest research and collaborative initiatives in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and the developmental disabilities population. It will also highlight Medicaid systems modernization efforts, providing service providers, key stakeholders and students with insights into how technology is advancing system modernization while safeguarding the personal health information of people with developmental disabilities.

 

