Now Hiring! TBI Announces Administrative Assistant Job Opening in Hamilton County

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open position. ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT 1 Criminal Investigation Division Hamilton County

Job Duties:

Administrative assistants handle general office tasks and administrative duties, such as directing communications between colleagues and customers, organizing schedules and events, entering data, bookkeeping, organizing and maintaining orders for the organization and maintaining office equipment.

Minimum Qualifications:

Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree; qualifying full-time increasingly responsible sub-professional experience, or paraprofessional, or professional experience, may be substituted for the required education, on a year-for-year basis, to a maximum of four years.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at Careers (tn.gov). Apply to Job Opening 66282. This position will remain posted from March 11, 2025 – March 20, 2025 for five business days.

Pursuant to the State of Tennessee’s Workplace Discrimination and Harassment policy, the State is firmly committed to the principle of fair and equal employment opportunities for its citizens and strives to protect the rights and opportunities of all people to seek, obtain, and hold employment without being subjected to illegal discrimination and harassment in the workplace. It is the State’s policy to provide an environment free of discrimination and harassment of an individual because of that person’s race, color, national origin, age (40 and over), sex, pregnancy, religion, creed, disability, veteran’s status or any other category protected by state and/or federal civil rights laws.