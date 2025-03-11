Hobart, IN Improves Resident Customer Service with Comcate CRM/311 System

HOBART, IN, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Faced with an inability to take online submissions and provide ongoing visibility to residents on the status of their requests, the City of Hobart sought a modern solution for managing resident requests and automating communication with constituents. They selected Comcate, a leader in cloud-based software that creates a modern service experience for residents in communities across the country.Without an online portal, the City of Hobart was forced to collect resident submissions by phone. The lack of a digital system also meant that after-hours requests weren’t being documented, frustrating both residents and city employees. With phone as their primary means of communication, the City lacked the ability to provide residents with visibility into the status of their requests, prompting more calls from residents wondering if their issues had been received.To address these challenges, Hobart turned to Comcate and its Citizen Request Management (CRM) solution for its ability to streamline resident submissions and automate follow-up communication. The new solution will also fully integrate with the city’s asset management solution to create a single, unified workflow for managing both resident requests and public assets.“Residents today expect the same level of service from their local government agencies as they do from private entities,” said Kolten Keeney, Senior Vice President of Growth for Comcate. “Meeting those expectations builds trust in the communities, making it imperative that cities deliver a seamless digital experience for residents seeking assistance.”With Comcate’s Citizen Request Management (CRM) solution, Hobart is poised to transform public-facing service delivery. The new solution empowers residents to easily submit issues online, track the progress of their submission, and ensure that the issue is addressed in a timely manner. Additionally, the CRM will enable Hobart to automatically categorize and distribute incoming requests, as well as notify work crews of a new assignment, improving the responsiveness and efficiency of the city’s public works teams. With automatic updates connected to the city’s asset management system, Hobart can keep residents informed on the status of their request as work progresses, providing real-time customer service.About ComcateComcate was founded on the belief that municipalities deserve modern, affordable, flexible software. By combining the power and usability of private-sector solutions with the deep understanding of local government agency needs, Comcate empowers agencies to improve operational efficiency, provide best-in-class service, and meet resource limitations with smart solutions. Comcate serves more than 27,000 staff at hundreds of agencies across the country. Learn more or request a demo at comcate.com

