Actor KODA BESCHEN is Caught Up in Drama on FOX Series RESCUE HI-SURF and Tubi Movie WRONG PLACE, WRONG TIME

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising young actor Koda Beschen gets caught up in high tide and even higher drama in an all-new episode of the FOX series RESCUE HI-SURF and the latest Tubi Movie original WRONG PLACE, WRONG TIME.In the “South Winds” episode of RESCUE HI-SURF, Freddie (Beschen) persuades his buddy to steal a canoe and head to the ocean. When they go missing, the team is sent on a search in the open water for the stranded teens.Growing up in Hawaii, Beschen was thrilled to return to his North Shore roots for the show. “There was a very supportive cast and crew filled with local talent and the aloha spirit. Getting to shoot in what I consider the most beautiful location in the world and share that with audiences is both fun and amazing,” explains Beschen.Beschen also finds himself accidently entangled in a deadly situation in the original movie WRONG PLACE, WRONG TIME, now streaming on Tubi. From director Chris Stokes, the story kicks off when Kacey, a cop’s daughter, secretly witnesses the brutal murder of her friend Juan (Beschen) and the man whose house they were burglarizing. She must team up with an unlikely ally to unravel the deadly mystery before becoming the killer’s next target.“This was a demanding shoot in the way that every actor dreams of. Lots of physical acting and very effortless direction from Chris that made it fun and light,” shares Beschen.Up next, Beschen will reteam with director Chris Stokes on another film project, but further details are still under wraps.Since making his way from Hawaii to Hollywood, Beschen is quickly proving to be a young rising talent. He made his television debut back on the Disney+ series reboot Doogie Kamealoha M.D. Since then, he has emerged on the indie film scene in the notable short film, Poppy, with several on the way.To hone the craft, Beschen is currently studying the renowned American Academy of Dramatic Arts and previously trained with Broadway veteran Tim Landfield. When this spontaneous but disciplined 19-year-old is not acting, you can find him surfing and skateboarding which comes naturally to the Hawaiian native.Koda Beschen is represented by Nicole MacNaughton at Untamed Artists LA, Bailey Harrison at Exclusive Artists Agency and Niche Models and Talent.Follow Koda Beschen on Instagram: @KodaBeschen

