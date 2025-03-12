Generation Faraday Welcomes Jennifer Andrulewicz as Chief Growth Officer

Andrulewicz will spearhead efforts to position Generation Faraday as the foremost authority in the phone-free school movement, working closely with educators, administrators, and policymakers to create more effective learning environments nationwide.

Seasoned Ed-Tech Executive to Lead Expansion of the Phone-Free Schools Movement

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Generation Faraday , a leader in promoting high tech solutions to safe and distraction-free learning environments, is proud to announce the appointment of Jennifer Andrulewicz as Chief Growth Officer. In this role, Andrulewicz will spearhead efforts to position Generation Faraday as the foremost authority in the phone-free school movement, working closely with educators, administrators, and policymakers to create more effective learning environments nationwide.“We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer Andrulewicz to the Generation Faraday team as our new Chief Growth Officer,” said Ryan Judy, President of Generation Faraday. “She brings extensive experience and a strong commitment to the phone-free school movement, having worked closely with educators and administrators on ‘Anxious Generation’ mitigation policies and effective device management solutions. As more schools recognize the importance of limiting device use during the school day, Jennifer’s leadership will be instrumental in expanding our impact and driving meaningful change.”Andrulewicz is a dynamic education technology leader with over 20 years of experience in K-12 growth strategy, global expansion, and strategic partnerships. Prior to joining Generation Faraday, she held executive roles at leading education companies, including YONDR, Britannica Education, Teachstone, Amplify, and Pearson. Throughout her career, she has successfully led high-impact sales teams and scaled businesses across the U.S., Latin America, and international markets.Starting her career as a high school teacher and administrator, Andrulewicz has remained deeply committed to education. She holds an M.S.Ed. in Education Administration from The Johns Hopkins University and a B.A. in Spanish Literature from The Catholic University of America. Recognized for her expertise in state initiatives, global partnerships, and K-12 education leadership, she has been a driving force in advancing innovative and equitable learning solutions worldwide.As Chief Growth Officer, Andrulewicz will focus on expanding Generation Faraday’s reach, developing key partnerships, and driving initiatives that support schools in creating phone-free learning environments. Her strategic vision and deep understanding of the education landscape will be crucial as Generation Faraday continues to lead the movement toward distraction-free education.“I am honored to join Generation Faraday at such a pivotal time in the phone-free school movement,” said Andrulewicz. “With growing awareness of the impact of digital distractions on student learning, there is an incredible opportunity to empower schools with effective solutions. I look forward to collaborating with educators, parents, and policymakers to ensure students can engage more deeply in their education and social development.”For more information about Generation Faraday and its commitment to phone-free schools, visit https://generationfaraday.com/ About Generation FaradayGeneration Faraday, a division of Mission Darkness and MOS Equipment, is a leading provider of faraday bags designed to block wireless signals. Originally developed for law enforcement and military applications, the company has expanded its product line to address educational needs, supporting student focus and mental wellness in schools across the country.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.