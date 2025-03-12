selfpublishing.com Launches $20,000 Book Pitch Competition for Indie Authors

selfpublishing.com is the the #1 resource for writing, self-publishing, and marketing books online. Selfpublishing.com Announces $20,000 Book Pitch Competition for Indie Authors

One indie author will win $20,000 to write, publish, and market their book—no gatekeepers, just opportunity.

This competition is about giving one author the opportunity to turn their book idea into reality—without the traditional publishing gatekeepers.” — Chandler Bolt, CEO of selfpublishing.com

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- selfpublishing.com, a leading resource for writing, self-publishing, and marketing books, has launched a $20,000 Book Pitch Competition to inspire aspiring authors to take the next step in their publishing journey. One winner will receive funding to write, publish, and market their book—making this the biggest promotion selfpublishing.com has ever run.

The “Pitch Your Book” competition invites authors to present their book idea in a Shark Tank-style pitch, with the winner receiving a $20,000 investment to bring their manuscript to life.

"Every person has a book in them," said Chandler Bolt, CEO of selfpublishing.com. “This competition is about giving one author the opportunity to turn their book idea into reality—without the traditional publishing gatekeepers.”

The competition is open for a limited time in March, and writers are encouraged to prepare a compelling pitch.

For more details and to enter, visit 🔗 selfpublishing.com/20k

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.