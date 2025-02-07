selfpublishing.com Celebrates 10 Years of Empowering Authors With Over 105 Million Books in Print

Empowering authors worldwide: selfpublishing.com celebrates 10 years of transforming ideas into over 105 million books in print.

selfpublishing.com marks a decade of helping authors succeed, surpassing 105M books in print and transforming stories into published realities.

We're thrilled to celebrate a decade of empowering authors to share their stories, with over 105 million books in print and counting.” — Chandler Bolt, CEO of selfpublishing.com

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- selfpublishing.com, a leader in the publishing industry, marks its 10-year anniversary this February. Since 2015, the company has helped more than 8,000 authors publish across fiction, nonfiction, memoirs, and children's books, collectively producing over 105 million books in print.

Recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for three consecutive years, selfpublishing.com leads the independent author movement through expert coaching, comprehensive publishing services, and proven marketing strategies.

"At selfpublishing.com, we're driven by an audacious goal: changing 120 million lives by helping 100,000 authors share their stories with the world," says Chandler Bolt, CEO of selfpublishing.com. "Reaching 105 million books in print shows we're on track to achieve this mission through the education and support we provide to authors."

Celebrating 10 Years With a Special Giveaway

To mark this milestone, selfpublishing.com is giving away:

- 10,000 free copies of Published. by Chandler Bolt (PDF, audiobook, or print)

- Daily $10,000 publishing scholarships for new authors

- Entry details: learn.selfpublishing.com/10-years (no purchase necessary)

About selfpublishing.com: selfpublishingcom is the future of the publishing industry, publishing an average of 2 books each day. Founded by bestselling author Chandler Bolt, we are dedicated to empowering authors with services that help them successfully navigate every stage of the book publishing process. We provide a comprehensive suite of self-publishing courses and done-for-you services, including one-on-one coaching, professional cover design, formatting, book marketing, professional ghostwriting, book editing, and more. With our programs, experts and aspiring authors are able to publish their books and reach bestseller status faster while keeping 100% of the royalties.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.