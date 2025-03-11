Mushrooms Meet Music: Shyne Coffee Kicks Off Event Tour at Markham Music Festival

Mushroom Coffee Brings New Life to Music Festivals in Ontario Canadian Mushroom Coffee Drinker Pre-Workout

Shyne Coffee hits the road, serving mushroom coffee at Ontario festivals. First stop: Markham Music Festival. Experience specialty brews firsthand.

Our goal is simple: let Canadians taste mushroom coffee firsthand and discover why it's becoming so popular across Canada.” — Andrew Langevin - Founder

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the first time, the Canadian coffee brand will bring its specialty drinks directly to customers. Shyne Coffee will serve freshly brewed cups this summer at festivals, farmers' markets, and community events across Ontario. The tour starts on June 21st at the Markham Music Festival, marking a significant change in how the company reaches coffee drinkers.

Visitors to the Markham Music Festival will taste Shyne Coffee’s popular mushroom-infused coffees, including Lion’s Mane, Chaga, and Turkey Tail. The event will also introduce two new coffee blends—Reishi and Cordyceps—brand-new additions to the lineup. Alongside these coffees, the company will launch Lion’s Mane Lemonade, giving customers a refreshing alternative to enjoy during the busy summer music festival in Ontario, Canada.

Taking their coffee on tour reflects a growing interest in mushroom coffee across Canada. Shyne Coffee sees these events as a perfect way to let people try their drinks directly. "We want people to experience these drinks for themselves," said the company's owner, Andrew Langevin. "Bringing specialty coffee to community events like the Markham Festival helps us show what makes our blends special in a hands-on way."

The Markham Music Festival is just the beginning. Shyne Coffee plans regular appearances at busy farmers' markets throughout Ontario all summer. This approach allows them to reach more people looking for something new beyond traditional coffee options. The company hopes customers discover Canada’s growing variety of mushroom-based beverages in a fun and interactive setting through these interactions.

The move toward public events marks an essential new chapter for Shyne Coffee. Previously relying on stores and online sales, the company now plans to meet customers face-to-face where they already gather. Events like farmers’ markets, music festivals, and local community gatherings offer ideal environments to experience Shyne’s unique coffee blends firsthand.

Parent company Nature Lion has been doing events since 2020 and will organize the efforts to bring everything together for the mushroom coffee team in Toronto, Canada. They expect to sell out at the event, which hosts upwards of 50,000 people in Downtown Markham Village.

Interest in alternative coffee choices has grown significantly in Ontario. More people are open to exploring new flavours and ingredients. Mushrooms have a long history of use in traditional cultures and are now making their way into modern coffee blends. Shyne Coffee’s presence at public events will help more Canadians explore these new tastes.

This summer tour also serves another important purpose. Shyne Coffee can gather immediate feedback by introducing Reishi and Cordyceps coffee blends directly to customers. “There’s no better way to understand what people like than by speaking with them directly,” the company stated. “This isn't just about selling coffee. It’s about connecting with people and introducing them to something new they might love.”

Different types of events offer unique opportunities. Festivals allow quick, high-energy interactions, while farmers’ markets provide more relaxed settings for shoppers to explore and learn about new products. Both environments match Shyne Coffee’s mission to bring innovative alternative coffee choices to the broader market.

Across Ontario, people will have the chance to meet Shyne’s team, taste the coffee, and learn why mushroom-infused blends stand out. Through this grassroots effort, Shyne Coffee hopes to bring greater awareness to Canada’s online expanding market of alternative coffee drinks.

Looking ahead, Shyne Coffee plans to increase its presence at Ontario events throughout the summer. The Markham Music Festival is just the first stop in a broader effort to introduce more people to specialty mushroom coffee. By being present at community events, the company aims to make these unique beverages part of everyday life for many Canadians.

Shyne Coffee’s mobile initiative highlights a bigger trend in Canada’s coffee culture. Consumers are increasingly seeking alternatives to traditional coffee, looking for new and interesting options. Shyne Coffee hopes to thoroughly blend into people's daily routines by making mushroom coffee available at local events and perhaps a flagship location soon.

Festival-goers, market visitors, and coffee lovers are encouraged to stop by, sample a cup, and explore the wide range of mushroom-based beverages. The company will update customers on new locations and future appearances through its website and social media channels.

Beyond sales, Shyne Coffee’s summer tour concerns education, accessibility, and connection. It invites people to try something different, explore unique coffee experiences, and discover what makes mushroom-infused coffee special.

Additionally, Shyne Coffee will provide educational materials at each event, offering insights into mushroom-infused coffee's health benefits and history. Demonstrations on brewing methods and creative ways to incorporate these blends into daily routines will also be featured. The company believes this extra information will enhance the overall experience, helping customers appreciate the distinctive qualities of each beverage.

About the Markham Music Festival on June 20-21, 2025:

The Markham Village Music Festival (MVMF) is an annual celebration featuring live music, diverse performances, and community-driven activities on Main Street Markham. The festival hosts five stages, showcasing rock, pop, folk, jazz, and hip-hop genres. Previous performers have included notable Canadian artists like Tom Wilson, Exodus featuring Lazo, Zaki Ibrahim, and Georgia Harmer.

The festival also emphasizes Truth and Reconciliation. Supported by My Main Street, MVMF launched two Indigenous-focused projects: the Indigenous Cultural Gathering and Indigenous Public Art Banners by artist Naomi Peters. These projects strengthen connections between Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities by celebrating Indigenous culture and heritage.

Plans for the 2025 festival are underway, promising another exciting event filled with music, art, food, and cultural activities. Attendees can stay updated by joining the festival’s mailing list. MVMF remains one of Ontario’s most dynamic community events, uniting people through creativity and celebration.

