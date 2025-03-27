Shyne Coffee Stocks Healthy Planet Stores with 3 Made in Canada Mushroom-Infused Blends

Nature Lion Launches in 35 Healthy Planet Stores Across Ontario! Find Out Why Canadians are Drinking This New Coffee Keep your brain sharp and focused by drinking coffee.

Small wellness brand expands into big retail and why it's great for Canadian consumers looking for healthy alternatives to regular coffee.

We’re proud to bring our mushroom coffee to more people in Canada. The feedback and reviews so far have been incredible, and this step helps us reach even more health-conscious shoppers.” — Andrew Langevin - Founder

BRANTFORD, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shyne Coffee, a Canadian brand known for its clean-ingredient mushroom coffee blends, is now available in-store at Healthy Planet locations across Ontario. This launch makes Shyne one of the few Canadian mushroom coffee companies to be stocked at Canada's most prominent health food chain.

Healthy Planet, one of the country’s most recognized health food retailers, has become synonymous with natural products that meet high standards in sourcing, formulation, and efficacy. With over 35 retail locations across Ontario and a growing online presence, Healthy Planet’s shelves now feature Shyne’s full lineup of functional coffee blends formulated with mushrooms such as Lion’s Mane, Chaga, and Turkey Tail.

The placement of Shyne Coffee at Healthy Planet meets the increasing consumer demand for mushroom coffee in Ontario and reflects the broader growth of the mushroom coffee market in Canada. For customers seeking alternatives to coffee that also offer cognitive and wellness benefits, this partnership helps Shyne connect with customers at the store-level.

Canadian-Made and Clean by Design

Shyne Coffee is manufactured in Brantford, Ontario, using organic instant coffee, minimal sweeteners, and mushroom extracts that are tested for purity and potency. Each blend features just a few ingredients — no fillers, artificial flavours, or unnecessary additives — making it one of the cleanest mushroom coffee brands available in Canada today.

The product line includes Lion’s Mane Coffee, Chaga Coffee, and Turkey Tail Coffee. Each variety utilizes only one functional mushroom per blend, simplifying the formulation and making it easier for customers to choose a mushroom coffee that aligns with their personal goals.

Shyne mushroom coffee comes in an instant powder format — a format that is gaining popularity due to its speed, portability, and convenience. This aligns with consumer preferences for instant mushroom coffee that integrates easily into modern routines, whether at home, at work, or outdoors.

Rethinking the Taste of Chaga and Functional Mushrooms

One of the longstanding challenges with functional mushroom beverages is their taste — especially the taste of chaga, which many describe as earthy, bitter, or too medicinal. Shyne Coffee was developed to solve this problem.

Rather than masking the flavour with intense sweeteners or artificial flavouring, the team behind Shyne approached the formulation through balance. Each blend is carefully crafted to preserve the unique benefits of functional mushrooms while maintaining a familiar coffee taste. The result is a smoother, more drinkable product that retains integrity without compromising flavour.

Meeting the Demand for Mushroom Coffee in Ontario and Beyond

Ontario has become a hotspot for wellness trends in Canada, with customers increasingly seeking local options for purchasing mushroom coffee. By launching in Healthy Planet stores, Shyne provides these customers with a clear and immediate answer — without the shipping delays or minimum order requirements associated with online store models.

This move also supports Shyne’s broader strategy to serve retail consumers who prefer to see a product in person, read the label, and purchase it alongside their other health and grocery items. It reduces friction and brings Canadian mushroom coffee from niche to mainstream.

The Mushroom Coffee Market: Canada’s Role in a Growing Global Trend

The demand for mushroom coffee in Canada continues to rise as consumers seek functional, health-supporting beverages. Globally, the mushroom coffee market was valued at USD 2.71 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 4.12 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5%. Canada’s growth is accelerating at a faster rate — from CAD 388 million in 2023 to an expected CAD 630 million by 2030, with a projected CAGR of over 7.2%.

Behind these numbers is a shift in how Canadians approach coffee. Many now view it not just as a caffeine source but as a wellness ritual. Searches for “organic mushroom coffee Canada,” “coffee with lion’s mane,” and “Chaga coffee benefits” are on the rise across Ontario and British Columbia, where consumers are seeking functional alternatives that integrate into their existing routines.

Mushroom extracts, such as Lion’s Mane, Chaga, and Turkey Tail, are gaining popularity. Customers shopping for mushroom coffee in Ontario are often already aware of the functional differences between these mushrooms. Instead of needing education from scratch, they want clarity in formulation, transparency in sourcing, and — increasingly — a better taste experience.

Shyne’s decision to formulate each product with only one functional mushroom addresses this shift. It allows consumers to choose with purpose: Lion’s Mane for focus, Chaga for antioxidants, or Turkey Tail for immune and digestive support. Combined with organic instant coffee and clean sweeteners like maple sugar, the result is a straightforward product that delivers function and flavour in one.

Taste remains a key factor influencing repeat purchases. The taste of Chaga, in particular, has long presented challenges in formulating functional beverages. Shyne addresses this not by masking the taste but by crafting a better balance between earthy mushroom tones and smooth, roasted coffee flavour. This approach helps answer growing consumer searches for “How does mushroom coffee taste?” — and makes the product suitable for daily consumption.

With its launch in Healthy Planet stores across Ontario, Shyne is now well-positioned to reach customers at the point of interest. Whether shoppers are looking to buy mushroom coffee in person, discover a Canadian mushroom coffee brand, or try something new that aligns with wellness goals, Shyne is now part of that consideration set.

