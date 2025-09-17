SHYNE’s Canadian-Made Mushroom Coffee Grows 150% YoY as Nature Lion Opens National Hub

Mushroom Coffee Being Added to Hot Water Regular Coffee vs Mushroom Coffee 15-Serving Pouch of Shyne Coffee

Brantford manufacturer launches MushroomCoffeeCanada.ca; distribution spans Healthy Planet stores and 30+ independent retailers as a trend takes shape.

We’re building the next wave of made-in-Canada functional beverages. SHYNE started in Brantford because Canadians asked for something smoother, simpler, and made here at home.” — Andrew Langevin - Founder

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a small plant in Brantford, a different kind of coffee has been taking shape. Blended with care and packed a few steps away, SHYNE began as a local idea with a clear goal: taste first, noise last. Today, that story gets a home with the launch of MushroomCoffeeCanada.ca, a plain-English hub for curious Canadian coffee drinkers.

SHYNE is rare in this category because it is made here at home. Most mushroom coffees are finished far from Canadian shelves, but SHYNE is blended and packed in Brantford, Ontario. The facility is CFIA-licensed and FDA-registered, and the work happens under one roof so the team can keep each batch consistent.

The growth has been decisive. Coffee sales climbed 150% year over year as more Canadians added SHYNE to their daily routine. The brand is now available in more than 70 retail locations, including every Healthy Planet store in Ontario, and discussions are underway to add approximately 35 more Canadian stores with another major retail chain.

The new hub is built for readers, not jargon. It explains what the coffee is, where it is made, and why the team makes it this way, in clear language and short sections. No medical promises, no inflated claims, just the information people ask for most.

The hero of the line is Lion’s Mane Coffee in a 15-serving pouch. The ingredient list is short and familiar: organic instant coffee, cashew milk powder, Canadian maple sugar, and lion’s mane extract. It is a blend designed to drink like coffee, not a chemistry experiment.

Each cup contains about 65–75 milligrams of caffeine, stated up front, so there are no surprises. Customers keep using one word over and over—smooth. That single word guides the roasting, blending, and final taste decisions on the line.

Nature Lion also takes a stand on waste. The company uses reduced packaging and refuses to make single-serve formats. No pods and no tiny sachets means less trash and more focus on what is in the cup.

The hub mirrors that voice with straight answers instead of spin. It shows the pouch, lists the ingredients, and explains where and how the product is finished. Readers can decide for themselves without clicking through layers of marketing.

Results on the ground match the tone. More than 1.5 million cups have been enjoyed, counted by servings sold. Among subscribers, 70% buy again, and over 150 subscribers receive SHYNE on a monthly plan.

The supply story is honest and simple. Coffee beans are not grown in Canada, and the company says that plainly. Maple sugar is Canadian, and the final blending and packaging are done in Brantford to keep quality checks close to the line.

Community has grown alongside the business. Each year, Nature Lion donates mushroom grow kits to the CP24 CHUM Christmas Wish so kids can experience growing food at home. In 2023 the team gave 150 kits, and in 2024 they gave 500, with 2025 tied to what the company can responsibly supply.

The path ahead is steady and close at hand. Nature Lion is developing matcha- and cacao-based drinks for early 2026 that follow the same simple rules: clear labels, balanced blends, and transparent production. The company is also seeking angel investors to help bring SHYNE to Europe while keeping manufacturing rooted in Canada.

Some choices are non-negotiable. There will be no single-serve formats and no medical promises, even as the category gets louder. Restraint is not a trend here; it is an operating principle that earns repeat customers.

Walk the Brantford floor and the idea clicks. Short lines, close checks, and quick decisions keep every batch aligned with what customers expect. The lineup stays tight on purpose so the flavour stays clean.

The numbers tell one part of the story, but craft tells the rest. It is a small group of people making something with care and letting the results speak for themselves. That is why the hub stays calm and direct: it is built to be read, not marketed.

When supply chains stretch, a local map matters. SHYNE’s promise is not a tagline; it is a traceable path from a Brantford address to a cup on your table. The wow is not noise—it is proof that a national brand can grow on simple ideas and steady hands.

This is the headline the team is proud to share. A Canadian company is making a new kind of coffee here at home, growing fast, and keeping it honest. The momentum is real, the values are clear, and the next chapter is already brewing.

