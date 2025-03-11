I-80 traffic back to head-to-head in eastbound tunnel tomorrow evening

GREEN RIVER, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation is planning to switch Interstate 80 traffic back to head-to-head in the eastbound tunnel tomorrow evening, following the completion of paving operations at the west side crossovers at mile marker 90-91. Crews have been detouring the westbound I-80 traffic through the town of Green River since last week to accommodate the work.

“We had some weather delays and some equipment breakdowns, but we are working hard to get traffic back on the interstate by tomorrow evening,” WYDOT resident engineer Clint Lockman said.

Crews will be paving again tomorrow beginning at 9 a.m. and are hoping to complete the work by the afternoon. Eastbound traffic will continue to use the eastbound tunnel while the work is underway.

“Hopefully by the evening, we will have traffic back on the interstate,” Lockman added.

A 10.5 ft. width and 16 ft. height restriction remains on the interstate through the head-to-head lanes in the eastbound tunnel. Oversized vehicles should contact the Wyoming Highway Patrol’s oversize loads permit office for detours. Info at https://whp.wyo.gov/commercial-carrier/ports-of-entry.

Work continues at the site with operations involving clean-up in the westbound tunnel, so drivers are asked to drive cautiously and be aware of roadside workers and vehicles.

Unpredictable weather and other variables may necessitate last-minute changes to the plans. WYDOT remains committed to updating the public with timely information.