Door Services Corporation Welcomes Vaughn McDaniel as Director of Field Operations

HATFIELD, PA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Door Services Corporation is pleased to announce the appointment of Vaughn McDaniel as Director of Field Operations. With more than 24 years of experience in the automatic door industry, Vaughn brings a deep understanding of service excellence, training, and operational leadership to his new role.Throughout his career, Vaughn has worked in various capacities, starting as a technician with an independent distributor before advancing into leadership positions focused on quality, field operations, and training. His extensive background in technician development and process standardization aligns seamlessly with Door Services Corporation’s commitment to delivering top-tier service and expertise.Vaughn shares: “With 25 years in the door business, I’ve had the opportunity to work with many great teams- but stepping through the door at Door Services Corporation has been truly special. The people here are not only experienced, but they are also passionate about what they do, and I’m excited to be part of that energy.”In his new role, Vaughn is leading initiatives to enhance technician training programs and drive consistency in branch operations across all Door Services locations. He will play a key role in strengthening the company's operational efficiency and customer satisfaction."We are excited to welcome Vaughn to the team," said HR Director, Jolyn Pratt. "His wealth of experience and dedication to continuous improvement will be invaluable as we continue to refine our processes and elevate our service capabilities."For more information about Door Services Corporation, visit www.doorservicescorporation.com.

