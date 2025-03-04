Celebrating National Automatic Door Day on March 19th Enhancing Accessibility, Safety, and Innovation

Automatic door day is on March 19th

March 19th marks National Automatic Door Day, a celebration of the innovation that has transformed how people interact with buildings around the world.

National Automatic Door Day is a moment to celebrate the innovation that makes buildings more inclusive and user-friendly” — Krista Rivers

HATFIELD, PA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- March 19th marks National Automatic Door Day, a celebration of the innovation that has transformed how people interact with buildings around the world. Door Services Corporation is proud to honor this day by highlighting the essential role automatic doors play in creating safe, accessible, and welcoming spaces for all.Automatic doors have become an indispensable part of modern architecture, enabling effortless access to businesses, hospitals, schools, and more. They not only improve the flow of foot traffic but also ensure compliance with accessibility standards, promote energy efficiency, and enhance the overall user experience.“National Automatic Door Day is a moment to celebrate the innovation that makes buildings more inclusive and user-friendly,” said Krista Rivers, Marketing Manager at Door Services Corporation and AAADM Marketing Co-Chair. “At Door Services, we are proud to be able to enhance accessibility and safety through automated pedestrian access solutions, helping businesses meet the needs of their customers.”A Commitment to AccessibilityAs a trusted leader in automatic door service and installation, Door Services Corporation has been at the forefront of delivering customized solutions for over 50 years. With thousands of doors installed across a variety of industries, the company continues to innovate and address the growing demand for enhanced accessibility and security.Project examples include a custom automatic door installation to solve budget constraints to elevate a hotel entrance to installing over 75 Horton Automatics doors for a new medical center in Northern Pennsylvania to improve patient and visitor access.Looking to the FutureIn honor of National Automatic Door Day, Door Services Corporation is happy to OFFER A *10% DISCOUNT ON AUTOMATIC DOOR SERVICE for the week of March 17th to 21st. By focusing on the future of door automation, the company aims to continue delivering solutions that meet the evolving needs of their clients. Facilities Managers are invited to use this ‘ Commercial Door Servicing Guide ’ as a go-to resource for everything you need to know to keep your automatic doors functioning safely and efficiently.Join Us in the CelebrationDoor Services Corporation invites customers and community members to join in celebrating National Automatic Door Day. Follow us on LinkedIn for special content, dedicated to Automatic Door Day. And don’t forget to use #AutomaticDoorDay in your own posts!To learn more about Door Services Corporation, visit www.doorservicescorporation.com *You must mention, ‘Automatic Door Day’ to receive the 10% discount offer.

Automatic Door Day 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.