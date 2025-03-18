Jose Pereira Returns to Belmont City Press LLC's Podcast: Sharing Unbreakable Leadership and His Next Chapter

Pereira Inspires on 'Tell Us a Story," Sharing His Unbreakable Leadership Coaching Framework and the Rising Success of 'From Hero to Villain' on Amazon.

Jose’s faith and resilience are truly inspiring. His journey proves that with unwavering belief and strength, even the darkest trials can lead to incredible transformation.” — Red Hilton Belmont City Press LLC, Host of Tell Us a Story Podcast

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Belmont City Press LLC (BCP) is honored to welcome José Pereira of JoseConnect.com back for a second appearance on the Tell Us a Story podcast on Sunday, March 23, 2025. A former CEO turned international hostage survivor, Pereira has transformed his harrowing experience into a mission of resilience, leadership, and advocacy. In this episode, Red Hilton, CEO of BCP and host of the podcast, discusses updates on Pereira's remarkable journey since his release, his evolution into a sought-after resilience coach, and the launch of his Unbreakable Leadership coaching program for C-suite executives, business leaders, and entrepreneurs. With his book, From Hero to Villain: My True Story of the Citgo 6, continuing to see impressive sales on Amazon, Pereira’s impact is stronger than ever as he helps professionals turn adversity into strength and purpose.A Journey of Transformation: From Captivity to CoachingPereira’s story is one of survival against the odds. With over 35 years of experience as an oil industry executive, including his role as CEO of Citgo Petroleum, his life changed overnight when he was wrongfully detained in Venezuela for 1,775 days. After his release in a high-profile U.S.-Venezuela prisoner swap on October 1, 2022, Pereira didn’t just walk away from his experience, he used it as a foundation for a greater mission.Now, more than two years since regaining his freedom, Pereira has dedicated himself to helping others develop resilience and unshakable leadership. His experience in the most extreme conditions has given him unparalleled insights into the qualities that define a strong leader: adaptability, courage, and purpose-driven decision-making. In his second podcast appearance, he shares how his transition from CEO to hostage and now to coach has shaped his unique philosophy on leadership, personal growth, and navigating life’s toughest challenges."Adversity teaches us who we are," says Pereira. "I’ve lived through unimaginable hardship, but I’ve also learned that resilience is a skill that can be built. My mission now is to help leaders not just survive challenges but thrive through them." Pereira went on to say "With God, nothing is impossible. True resilience isn’t just about endurance, it’s about faith, purpose, and knowing that even in our darkest moments, we have the strength to rise again."The Unbreakable Leadership Coaching ProgramPereira’s Unbreakable Leadership program is a three-month, high-impact coaching experience designed specifically for C-suite executives, business owners, and entrepreneurs. Recognizing that true leadership goes beyond strategy and decision-making, the program focuses on:Building Resilience & Mental Strength – Learning to navigate uncertainty and maintain clarity under pressure.Purpose-Driven Leadership – Developing a leadership style rooted in vision, integrity, and adaptability.Strategic Thinking & Adaptability – Learning to pivot in real time, whether in business or life.Faith, Courage & Determination – Harnessing personal values as a foundation for leadership.Balancing Success & Personal Fulfillment – Addressing burnout, stress, and work-life balance for long-term success."Every leader faces challenges, but not every leader knows how to use adversity as fuel for growth," Pereira explains. "The Unbreakable Leadership program is about developing leaders who can weather any storm, because leadership isn’t about avoiding difficulty, it’s about rising above it."For anyone looking to discover their leadership strengths, Pereira also offers a Leadership Style Quiz , providing insights into personal leadership traits and strategies for maximizing potential. Take the quiz at Leadership Style Quiz.Speaking & Advocacy: A Firsthand Look at Leadership and HistoryBeyond coaching, Pereira has become a sought-after speaker on resilience, leadership, and overcoming adversity. His powerful signature talks connect deeply with diverse audiences, including:C-Suite executives and corporate leadership teams looking to build resilience and long-term vision.Entrepreneurs and business owners striving to overcome personal and professional obstacles.Academic institutions and leadership programs seeking firsthand insight into crisis leadership.History museums and political organizations examining hostage diplomacy and global conflict.Community groups interested in real-life survival and transformation.Pereira’s story is not just a personal triumph, it is also a critical historical account of modern hostage diplomacy. By sharing his experiences, he offers a rare, firsthand perspective on the human cost of political manipulation and the psychological toll of being a pawn in international negotiations. His Speaker Series provides compelling lessons on resilience, adaptability, and purpose-driven leadership, making his talks valuable for anyone looking to grow through adversity.'From Hero to Villain': A Memoir That Continues to InspirePereira’s memoir, 'From Hero to Villain: My True Story of the Citgo 6', remains a powerful testament to survival, faith, and leadership in the face of unimaginable hardship. Chronicling his wrongful imprisonment and the resilience it took to survive, the book provides valuable lessons on endurance, strength, and the power of the human spirit.Since its release, 'From Hero to Villain' has seen impressive sales on Amazon, proving that Pereira’s message resonates with readers worldwide. His account of survival, bolstered by more than 1,000 secret letters exchanged with his wife, Mervis, during captivity, has drawn comparisons to classics like Viktor Frankl’s Man’s Search for Meaning."This book isn’t just my story, it’s a lesson in resilience," says Pereira. "I hope that by sharing my journey, I can help others find strength in their own struggles."For those seeking a transformative read, 'From Hero to Villain' is available now on Amazon and other major retailers.Why Listen to Pereira’s Second Appearance on Tell Us a Story?Pereira’s second interview on Tell Us a Story isn’t just a retelling of his past, it’s an opportunity to hear how his experience has evolved into something bigger. Listeners will gain insights into:The psychological transition from survivor to leader, and how anyone can develop unshakable resilience.Exclusive details on the Unbreakable Leadership program, designed to help business leaders turn adversity into opportunity.The continuing rise of 'From Hero to Villain' and how Pereira’s story continues to reach and inspire new audiences.Why resilience and adaptability are the defining traits of the world’s strongest leaders—and how to cultivate them.About Belmont City PressBelmont City Press LLC is a Boston-based PR and marketing agency masquerading as a boutique book publisher. They specialize in helping entrepreneurs, authors, and professionals establish themselves as thought leaders in their industries. Through their podcast, Tell Us a Story, and a range of services, including coaching, workshops, publishing, and PR, they help clients achieve their business and communication goals while making a lasting impact.For more information on Belmont City Press or the 'Tell Us a Story" Podcast, visit BelmontCityPress.com

