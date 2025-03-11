AsedaSciences® Launches Innovative Biomimetic Chromatography Screening Service in Collaboration with Dr. Klara Valko

New service integrates Biomimetic Chromatography and advanced data analytics to improve compound selection in early drug discovery and reduce animal testing

This collaboration advances our mission to integrate well-validated, cost-effective solutions that help streamline drug discovery, reduce animal use and lower the risk of clinical failures” — Brad Calvin, CEO, AsedaSciences AG

SCHINDELLEGI, SCHWYZ, SWITZERLAND, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AsedaSciences, an innovator in predictive toxicology and early drug discovery solutions, is pleased to announce the availability of a new Biomimetic Chromatography (BMC) screening and data analysis service, in collaboration with Dr. Klara Valko, a renowned expert in the field, and founder of Biomimetic Chromatography LLC. AsedaSciences is combining BMC measurements with advanced data analysis and visualization, to help compare and accurately predict the in vivo behavior of small molecules earlier in the R&D process. Biomimetic Chromatography is a highly predictive analytical technique that mimics biological interactions to assess drug permeability, protein binding, and tissue distribution, such as blood-brain barrier penetration.By providing critical insights into these in vivo distribution characteristics of a compound earlier in R&D, the selection, prioritization and advancement of better drug candidates can be achieved. While traditionally used by the pharmaceutical industry, AsedaSciences is also expanding adoption into other industry segments, such as the agricultural chemical industry, by screening larger libraries of industry specific chemicals for comparison in the cloud-based 3RnDplatform.Through this collaboration, researchers across the chemical producing industries can now easily access this high throughput, cost-effective and highly predictive approach, helping to reduce animal use by only advancing compounds with optimal properties. By integrating this advanced screening approach into its services, AsedaSciences aims to provide pharmaceutical and biotech companies with enhanced tools to improve drug candidate selection.“We are excited to partner with Dr. Klara Valko, a pioneer in the development and industry adoption of biomimetic chromatography, to offer this transformative screening service,” said Brad Calvin, CEO of AsedaSciences. “This collaboration advances our mission to integrate well-validated, cost-effective solutions that help streamline drug discovery, reduce animal use and lower the risk of clinical failures.”Dr. Klara Valko, founder of Biomimetic Chromatography LLC, added, “Biomimetic Chromatography has been instrumental in improving the prediction of in vivo drug absorption and distribution. By working with AsedaSciences, we can now bring this powerful technology to a much broader industry audience by integrating cutting-edge data analysis and visualization solutions, that enable more efficient and effective drug development.”The new screening service will leverage AsedaSciences’ expertise in data analysis, machine learning and high-content data visualization, providing researchers with rapid and reliable data on critical drug properties. Over 1,200 FDA approved and investigational drugs, and over 200 agricultural chemicals, are now available for comparison in the 3RnD platform, which is expected to benefit pharmaceutical and biotech companies, and academic institutions, focused on drug discovery and development.For more information about AsedaSciences’ Biomimetic Chromatography screening service, please visit the AsedaSciences Home or 3RnD Home About AsedaSciencesAsedaSciences integrates non-animal testing methods, machine learning, and cloud-based data analysis and visualization for earlier prediction of toxicity risk to support safer compound design across the chemical-producing industries. Through its innovative, cloud-based, AI-enabled 3RnDplatform, AsedaSciences empowers scientists to rapidly understand the relationship between chemical structures and their biological effects to support the selection, prioritization and progression of compounds that are safer for human health and the environment.About Biomimetic Chromatography LLCFounded by Dr. Klara Valko, Biomimetic Chromatography LLC specializes in the application of biomimetic chromatography techniques to predict drug behavior in biological systems. The company provides expertise and cutting-edge methodologies to support pharmaceutical research and development. Dr. Valko is an internationally recognized expert in the field and a pioneer in the development and industry adoption of Biomimetic Chromatography, having published broadly on the application and advantages of the methods.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.