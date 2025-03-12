Mind Friend Announces Collaboration with Over 100 Mental Health Experts

Mind Friend Logo

Mind Friend Partners with Over 100 Mental Health Experts to Provide Expert-Led Education, Professional Guidance, and Evidence-Based Insights

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mind Friend , a digital platform dedicated to producing professionally verified mental health content, is proud to announce its collaboration with over 100 accredited mental health professionals. This growing network of experts ensures that all content remains grounded in clinical expertise, scientific evidence, and best practices.Since its launch, Mind Friend has worked with specialists across various fields, who specialise in areas including anxiety management, neurodiversity, workplace wellbeing, and maternal mental health. The Production team is dedicated to creating high-quality content when drawing on the expertise of licensed psychologists, psychiatrists, and therapists. This content is crafted by Mind Friend’s in-house team, all of whom also have academic backgrounds in Psychology.A Strong Network of ExpertsMind Friend has built a strong reputation within the mental health community, with many professionals recognizing it as a trusted source of evidence-based psychological insights. Among the experts collaborating with the platform are:● Dr. Arianna Masotti – A BPS and HCPC-registered clinical psychologist, widely known as the “Psychologist of a CEO” for her work with corporate leaders and high-profile clients.● Laura Gowers – An award-winning neurodiversity consultant, dyslexia assessor, and coach with over 25 years of experience supporting individuals with learning differences.● Dr. Tess Browne – A Chartered Clinical Psychologist, EMDR Therapist, and Resilience Coach, registered with BPS, HCPC, and BABCP.In addition to these specialists, over 100 other registered psychologists, psychiatrists, and therapists contribute to Mind Friend’s content, reinforcing its commitment to high-quality, expert-led mental health education.Internship Program for Future Mental Health ProfessionalsIn response to growing interest from students and early-career professionals, Mind Friend has launched an internship program designed to provide valuable hands-on experience. The program offers opportunities to:● Work directly with licensed mental health professionals.● Develop critical thinking skills in assessing online mental health content.● Consultancy skills: client onboarding, rapport building and report writing● Gain experience in producing engaging, evidence-based educational materials.This initiative aims to support the next generation of mental health professionals by fostering independent thinking and professional mentorship.Growing Presence and Community EngagementMind Friend continues to expand across major social media platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn, receiving consistent praise from both experts and the public. Its focus on high-quality, expert-led content ensures that audiences receive reliable and engaging psychological information.“Mind Friend is proud to collaborate with over 100 experts to deliver trustworthy mental health content,” said Maytha Bint Maktoum, psychologist and founder of Mind Friend. “Our goal has always been to provide a credible space for mental health discussions, and the support from professionals and the public confirms the need for this work.”About Mind Friend Mind Friend is a fast-growing digital platform dedicated to producing clinically accurate and professionally verified mental health content. Founded by psychologist and mental health advocate Maytha Bint Maktoum, Mind Friend works exclusively with registered experts to create engaging, high-quality videos and articles that make reliable psychological knowledge accessible to all.

