Mid-Hudson Winners of DRI and NY Forward Announced

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that Poughkeepsie will receive $10 million in funding as the Mid-Hudson winner of the eighth round of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI), and the Villages of Nyack and Dobbs Ferry will each receive $4.5 million as the Mid-Hudson winners of the third round of NY Forward. For Round 8 of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and Round 3 of the NY Forward Program, each of the state's 10 economic development regions are being awarded $10 million from each program, to make for a total state commitment of $200 million in funding and investments to help communities boost their economies by transforming downtowns into vibrant neighborhoods.

“We are changing the game for these communities by supporting affordable housing, local businesses, and sustainable infrastructure,” Governor Hochul said. “I see a future where every New Yorker has the chance to thrive in communities around the state. I want to ensure that New York has neighborhoods that are not just places to live, but places where people can work, grow, and succeed.”

To receive funding from either the DRI or NY Forward program, localities must be certified under Governor Hochul's Pro-Housing Communities Program — an innovative policy created to recognize and reward municipalities actively working to unlock their housing potential. Governor Hochul’s Pro-Housing Communities initiative allocates up to $650 million each year in discretionary funds for communities that pledge to increase their housing supply; to date, 287 communities across New York have been certified as Pro-Housing Communities. This year, Governor Hochul is proposing an additional $100 million in funding to support infrastructure projects necessary to create new housing in Pro-Housing Communities, and a further $10.5 million to technical assistance to help communities seeking to foster housing growth and associated municipal development.

Many of the projects funded through the DRI and NY Forward support Governor Hochul’s affordability agenda. The DRI has invested in the creation of more than 4,400 units of housing — 1,823 of which are affordable or workforce housing. The programs committed over $8.5 million to 11 projects that provide affordable or free child care and child care worker training. DRI and NY Forward have also invested in the creation of public parks, public art (such as murals and sculptures) and art, music and cultural venues that provide free outdoor recreation and entertainment opportunities.

$10 Million Downtown Revitalization Initiative Award for Poughkeepsie

The City of Poughkeepsie’s downtown corridor serves as the civic, commercial, entertainment and transportation heart for Dutchess County and much of Mid-Hudson Valley. This critical zone not only serves the residents living in the City and Town of Poughkeepsie, but hundreds of thousands from beyond its municipal borders, including numerous commuters who converge on the Poughkeepsie Metro North Station daily. Legendary entertainment and hospitality venues — including the Bardavon 1869 Opera House, the Chance Theatre, the Mid-Hudson Civic Center and the former Poughkeepsie Grand Hotel — draw visitors to the City throughout the year. Once the epicenter of the region’s commerce, industry and entertainment, the so-called “Queen City on the Hudson” envisions its Main Street Corridor serving as the beating heart of a bustling and thriving city and a multi-modal transportation link to all the critical assets and attractions in Poughkeepsie.

$4.5 Million NY Forward Award for Nyack

Nyack has the energy and diversity of a small city and the intimacy of a small country town. Its historic downtown is home to an economically and culturally diverse population. Nyack’s high concentration of subsidized housing ensures a stable working-class population amidst a steadily more expensive housing market driven by proximity to New York City. Nyack’s downtown area benefits from its prime geographical location near New York City and overlooking the spectacular Hudson River. This setting enhances the village’s appeal as a vibrant destination, drawing visitors and residents alike to experience the natural beauty and urban convenience it offers. Ample cultural resources and waterfront parks make Nyack a popular tourist destination and a great place to live. Nyack seeks to leverage its unique history and geography through investments in business growth, affordable housing, gateway improvement and equitable access to the waterfront, catalyzing further private investment and leading to increased employment and an improved tax base. Taken together, these investments will make Nyack exemplify the “live, work, play” ideal.

$4.5 Million NY Forward Award for Dobbs Ferry

Downtown Dobbs Ferry is a traditional historic, walkable downtown located along the Hudson River. The Village is a dynamic hub of activity, culture and opportunity that is home to a diverse population and a bustling array of businesses. From key municipal services to thriving local establishments, Dobbs Ferry’s downtown plays a pivotal role in the daily lives of its community members. With its proximity to schools, colleges and other significant institutions, the area has become a central gathering place for both residents and visitors alike. The Village seeks to fully realize its potential by redeveloping and improving key properties and opening space in the downtown area and the pedestrian corridor linking the Metro-North station to the downtown. The Village will also expand economic opportunities and create a more sustainable, walkable and vibrant downtown.

Mayor Vincent Rossilo said, “We want to express my deepest gratitude to Governor Hochul, the Regional Economic Development Council and the New York Department of State for awarding Dobbs Ferry a New York Forward grant. The grant will allow us to jumpstart our efforts in having a more vibrant and economically sustainable downtown. By better connecting our Metro-North station to our downtown, creating new opportunities for visual and performing arts to flourish and upgrading parks, pedestrian thoroughfares and public spaces along the train-to downtown corridor, we'll put Dobbs Ferry on the map as a vibrant place to live, work and visit".

New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “Over the last seven rounds of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and two rounds of NY Forward, we have seen proof that investing in downtown communities leads to both economic growth and better quality of life for residents. In this latest round of funding, Poughkeepsie, Nyack and Dobbs Ferry will now have the opportunity to hand select projects for funding that will make the changes in their downtowns that their residents need. The future is bright for all three of these communities, and we look forward to seeing their visions become a reality!”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Governor Hochul’s continued investment in the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward program represents a commitment to community development and renewal throughout New York State. These awards will enable Poughkeepsie, Nyack and Dobbs Ferry to strategically implement plans that will support residents and visitors, and generate sustainable local economic growth.”

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Today's DRI and NY Forward awards invest in critically needed affordable housing in downtown Nyack and will breathe new life into the city of Poughkeepsie and village of Dobbs Ferry with improvements that increase walkability and vibrancy. Enhancements like these can unlock the potential for additional private investment and economic growth in all three communities, and these awards are only the latest example of Governor Hochul's continued focus on making our State's downtowns more attractive and affordable places to live.”

Mid-Hudson Regional Economic Development Council Co-Chairs Dr. Marsha Gordon and Dr. Kristine Young said, “The Mid-Hudson region is a New York State jewel, with Poughkeepsie, Nyack and Dobbs Ferry attracting people to work, play and anchor their roots. This DRI and NY Forward funding will build on the unique assets and beauty of these locations through community-driven plans that will broaden access to housing, expand business opportunities and create a mix of walkable spaces that are accessible and sustainable.”

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said, “Congratulations to Dobbs Ferry, Poughkeepsie, and Nyack on receiving these significant investments through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward programs. I congratulate Dobbs Ferry, a village in my district, for its commitment to housing, which enabled them to receive $4.5 million. This funding will go towards improving local infrastructure, supporting small businesses, and creating more housing opportunities. I commend Governor Hochul for her commitment to revitalizing downtown areas across New York State, and particularly for acknowledging communities that have prioritized our housing needs.”

New York State Senator Rob Rolison said, “This investment is a game-changer for the City of Poughkeepsie, reinforcing the ongoing transformation into a dynamic and thriving downtown. I have worked for years, with partners in the City like Mayor Flowers, to strengthen the City’s economy. I’ve seen firsthand the dedication of local leaders and residents in shaping a stronger, more vibrant future and this funding will help build on that progress, bringing new opportunities for businesses, residents, and visitors alike. I can't wait to see the lasting impact this will have on our community.”

Assemblymember Jonathan Jacobson said, “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Poughkeepsie to revitalize its commercial corridor. Under Poughkeepsie's new leadership, I am confident that this $10-million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant will be used effectively and with an ambitious vision for Downtown Poughkeepsie. Thank you to Governor Hochul, the Regional Economic Development Council, and the New York Department of State for recognizing the potential of Poughkeepsie.”

Assemblymember Patrick Carroll said, “Downtown Nyack is a hub of restaurants, shops, and small businesses in Rockland County. Funding from the Downtown Revitalization Initiative will be a welcome boost to the area as it continues to grow and attract visitors from the local area and beyond. I thank Governor Hochul for her continued efforts to improve these walkable downtown areas throughout New York and look forward to seeing the improvements to downtown Nyack as a result of this initiative.

City of Poughkeepsie Mayor Yvonne Flowers said, “Receiving the Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding is a testament of what collaboration and cooperation looks like among the city administration, Common Council, and our government and community partners. As a Councilmember and now Mayor, I witnessed years of careful planning and community collaboration that led us to completing a new comprehensive plan and new zoning code, which provides us with the blueprint for the growth of our city. We also have given support and financial assistance to the creation of a Business Improvement District. As a result of all this, Governor Hochul and the Mid-Hudson Regional Economic Development Council felt we were ready to receive the DRI funding, which will help accelerate the revitalization of our downtown area that has been slowly but steadily rebounding. We thank you Governor Hochul and your team for believing in us. We are truly grateful for this opportunity and excited about the new partnerships it will help create.”

City of Nyack Joseph Rand said, “This is an extraordinary day in the 143-year old history of our beautiful village. We are all deeply grateful to Governor Hochul and her administration for pioneering the NY Forward grant program, showing their commitment to economic development throughout the state, even in small villages like Nyack. This revitalization grant of $4.5 million is historically transformative, and will make Nyack a better place to live, to work, and to visit. We are all so thrilled by this wonderful opportunity to give the people of Nyack and Rockland County their best possible lives.”

Poughkeepsie, Nyack and Dobbs Ferry will now begin the process of developing a Strategic Investment Plan to revitalize their downtowns. A Local Planning Committee made up of municipal representatives, community leaders and other stakeholders will lead the eﬀort, supported by a team of private sector experts and state planners. The Strategic Investment Plan will guide the investment of DRI and NY Forward grant funds in revitalization projects that are poised for implementation, will advance the community’s vision for their downtown and that can leverage and expand upon the state's investment.

The Mid-Hudson Regional Economic Development Council conducted a thorough and competitive review process of proposals submitted from communities throughout the region and considered all criteria before recommending these communities as nominees.

About the Downtown Revitalization Initiative

The Downtown Revitalization Initiative was created in 2016 to accelerate and expand the revitalization of downtowns and neighborhoods in all ten regions of the state to serve as centers of activity and catalysts for investment. Led by the Department of State with assistance from Empire State Development, Homes and Community Renewal and NYSERDA, the DRI represents an unprecedented and innovative "plan-then-act" strategy that couples strategic planning with immediate implementation and results in compact, walkable downtowns that are a key ingredient to helping New York State rebuild its economy from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to achieving the State's bold climate goals by promoting the use of public transit and reducing dependence on private vehicles. Through eight rounds, the DRI will have awarded a total of $900 million to 89 communities across every region of the State.

About the NY Forward Program

First announced as part of the 2022 Budget, Governor Hochul created the NY Forward program to build on the momentum created by the DRI. The program works in concert with the DRI to accelerate and expand the revitalization of smaller and rural downtowns throughout the State so that all communities can benefit from the State’s revitalization efforts, regardless of size, character, needs and challenges.

NY Forward communities are supported by a professional planning consultant and team of State agency experts led by DOS to develop a Strategic Investment Plan that includes a slate of transformative, complementary and readily implementable projects. NY Forward projects are appropriately scaled to the size of each community; projects may include building renovation and redevelopment, new construction or creation of new or improved public spaces and other projects that enhance specific cultural and historical qualities that define and distinguish the small-town charm that defines these municipalities. Through three rounds, the NY Forward program will have awarded a total of $300 million to 60 communities across every region of the State.