AVerMedia Adopts SecEdge SEC-TPM™ Across Embedded Edge AI Platforms

AVerMedia will be offering SEC-TPM™, a TCG TPM 2.0-compliant fTPM, on its AI Box PC embedded AI platforms.

Setting a New Standard for Robust Security by Design, Ensuring AI Model Protection

AverMedia (TWSE:2417)

We are excited to partner with SecEdge [...] to deliver built-in protection and reinforce the security-by-design approach essential for safeguarding our customers' edge AI investments.” — Alex Liu, Head of AVerAI

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AVerMedia, a prominent Embedded Edge computing systems provider, announced today a collaboration with SecEdge, a leader in digital security for IoT and Edge devices. AVerMedia will be adopting SecEdge’s SEC-TPM™ Edge AI security solution on its AI Box PC platforms. By introducing SecEdge's cutting-edge Edge AI security solution to AVerMedia's series of systems featuring the NVIDIA Jetson ™ platform, the security framework of these high-performance AI computing systems will be greatly enhanced.A Preferred member of the NVIDIA Partner Network, SecEdge teamed with NVIDIA to develop the SEC-TPM solution for implementation in the NVIDIA Jetson platform. SEC-TPM is a TCG 2.0-compliant Firmware Trusted Platform Module (fTPM) in a hardware-secure execution enclosure with a post-assembly trust provisioning service. The solution provides AI model protection, robust device security, and enablement of multi-tenant secure communication tunnels.SEC-TPM addresses several current industry challenges. It eliminates the need for additional TPM hardware, offering an out-of-the-box solution that can be implemented efficiently. In addition, it includes a provisioning service that doesn't require a secure manufacturing facility.AVerMedia will be offering SEC-TPM on its AI Box PC embedded AI platforms. “From proof-of-concept to mass deployment, security remains a significant hurdle for our customers' successful Edge AI projects," said Alex Liu, head of AVerAI at AVerMedia. "Our solutions are grounded in three core pillars of Security, Stability, and Manageability, with security being the foundation for protecting AI models and devices. We are excited to partner with SecEdge, the industry's leading innovator in Edge AI security, to deliver built-in protection and reinforce the security-by-design approach essential for safeguarding our customers' edge AI investments.""As industries consolidate and AI applications proliferate, safeguarding the intellectual property (IP) embedded within AI models becomes critical. To protect these valuable assets from theft, this security must be inherently designed into the hardware from the ground up,” said Sami Nassar, CEO of SecEdge. “We are excited to partner with AVerMedia, one of the industry’s most innovative hardware vendors for AI, to deliver robust device security solutions and empower Edge AI with built-in model protection."ABOUT SECeDGESecEdge is a digital security leader for IoT and Edge devices, providing advanced security solutions for edge AI, compute, and control applications in a software platform. Renowned for its award-winning AI Model protection, the SecEdge platform provides a complete chip-to-cloud solution including device-level security, zero-trust networking, and secure data control and management.SecEdge official website: https://www.secedge.com/ ABOUT AVerMediaAVerMedia empowers people to easily connect and boldly create through innovative audiovisual technology. Our solutions help people work productively, build new relationships, and expand their horizons in ways that weren't possible before. Our products include a wide range of powerful yet easy-to-use devices such as webcams, video capture cards, and microphones for content creators, schools, and businesses. We also provide hardware design services, from smart retail to smart cities for a range of AI and IoT applications. AVerMedia is guided by a philosophy of contributing to society—whether through products that change customers' lives for the better or by ensuring our operations are socially responsible.For more information about AVerMedia's latest offerings, visit https://www.avermedia.com/ ###

