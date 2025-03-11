California pre-deploys resources statewide ahead of incoming storms, continues coordination with Los Angeles to protect burn areas

To prepare for the incoming weather system, Cal OES has pre-deployed over 400 personnel in Colusa, El Dorado, Glenn, Los Angeles, Napa, Nevada, Orange, San Bernardino, and Ventura counties. Resources include fire engines, swift water rescue teams, urban search and rescue, dozers, and helicopters.

Protecting fire-impacted areas in Los Angeles

Actively working to keep communities safe in the recent burn scar areas in Los Angeles County, the state continues coordinating with Los Angeles City Emergency Management Department, Los Angeles County Fire Department, and Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management to ensure their region has the resources it needs ahead of this inclement weather.

To protect Los Angeles communities near recent burn scars ahead of the storm, Cal OES has pre-deployed the following:

1 Local Government Type I Engine Strike Team

1 Local Government Type VI Engine Strike Team

4 Local Government Type I Crews

2 Local Government Type I Dozers

2 Local Government Helicopters with crew

2 Local Government Dispatchers

1 Local Government Type III Swift Water Rescue Team

1 Local Government Type I Urban Search and Rescue Team

6 Rescue Swimmers

In addition, state specialized staff have continued their recovery coordination efforts in the Los Angeles area since the start of the fires. Together with other state, local, and federal partners, crews stand ready for any weather impacts and have additional storm fighting resources readily available for timely response. Efforts to safeguard communities also include:

The California Conservation Corps has more than 20 regional crews ready to respond

Watershed materials are staged and remain available for local government use, including: muscle wall, silt socks, straw wattles, and sandbags

Los Angeles County Public Works is monitoring and assessing all Los Angeles County Flood Control District facilities to ensure they are ready

How to be prepared

With the incoming series of storms, travel impacts are expected and residents should take the following safety precautions before the storm arrives:

Sign up for alerts through your county at ListosCalifornia.org/alerts

Have a go-bag ready with essential items for you and your loved ones

Learn more than one evacuation route out of your neighborhood

Prepare in advance for power outages

Avoid mountain travel when weather is most impactful

Do not drive through flooded roadways

Check road conditions before traveling by using Caltrans QuickMap at quickmap.dot.ca.gov

Residents in the affected counties are urged to stay informed and listen to local authorities. Go to ready.ca.gov for more tips to prepare for the incoming storm.