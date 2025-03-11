Less Than Five Days Remain to Request Compensation for Damages from Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire

Deadline approaches for landowners' restoration plan requests from USDA

SANTA FE, N.M. — Individuals impacted by the 2022 Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and subsequent flooding who have not yet filed a claim for damages have less than five days left to submit a Notice of Loss (NOL). The deadline to do so is March 14. After this date, it will no longer be possible to request compensation from the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office, nor will requests for a no-cost flood insurance policy or a conservation restoration plan be accepted for eligible individuals.

“If you know a friend, family member, or neighbor who was impacted by the disaster and has not yet submitted a Notice of Loss, please encourage them to do so this week,” says Jay Mitchell, Director of Operations for the New Mexico Joint Recovery Office. “The funds are available to help them rebuild, but they must take this first step before March 14. If they have any questions or concerns, they can call the Claims Office Helpline to speak with someone who can assist them.”

There are several ways to submit an NOL—by email, mail, or in-person at a Claims Office. Most residents can complete the NOL form in less than 20 minutes. Supporting documentation is not needed at this stage. Submitting the NOL ensures that your claim is officially in process. Once submitted, you will be assigned a Navigator from the Claims Office who will guide you throughout the remainder of the process.

Individuals wishing to submit an NOL before Friday are encouraged to do so by email or in-person at a Claims Office. Claims Offices will be open this Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and do not require an appointment. Office locations can be found on the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office website fema.gov/hermits-peak. If you have any questions, you are encouraged to call the Claims Office helpline at (505) 995-7133. The helpline will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday.

Las Vegas Claims Office Mora Claims Office Santa Fe Claims Office Address 216 Mills Avenue Las Vegas, NM 87701 1 Courthouse Drive Mora, NM 87732 1711 Llano Street, Suite E Santa Fe, NM 87505 Hours Monday - Thursday: 7:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Tuesday 7:30 a.m.- 7:30 p.m.

Friday March 14: 7:30 a.m.- 6:00 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – noon

Sunday: Closed Monday, Wednesday, Thursday: 7:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Tuesday: 7:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Friday March 14: 7:30 a.m.- 6:00 pm

Saturday: 9 a.m. - noon

Sunday: Closed Monday - Thursday: 7:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Friday March 14: 7:30 a.m.- 6:00 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. - noon

Sunday: Closed

In addition to seeking compensation for damages, claimants can also request a five-year flood insurance policy and conservation restoration plan for damage to their land. “Land is vital to the community and economic resilience of Northern New Mexico,” says Director Mitchell. “For eligible claimants, compensation is available to help cover the costs of these programs, which are designed to restore and strengthen the land for future generations.” More information about these programs is available on the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office website Hermit's Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office | FEMA.gov.

For more information on restoration plans, please visit https://www.nrcs.usda.gov/hermits-peak or one of the following two NRCS Field Office locations:

Las Vegas NRCS Field Office Mora NRCS Field Office 1927 A 7th St. Las Vegas, NM 87701 505-425-3594 Ext. 3 523 NM Highway 518 Mora, NM 87732 505-387-2424 Ext. 3

If you have questions, call the Claims Office Helpline at (505) 995-7133. You can also leave a voicemail, and your call will be returned. Locations and hours can be found at https://www.fema.gov/hermits-peak/contact-us.

Don’t wait—submit your NOL today to begin your recovery. The Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Assistance Act provides that the value of compensation is not considered income or resources for taxation purposes. Please consult a tax professional if you have questions regarding your tax obligations for compensation received.

The Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office is committed to meeting the needs of people impacted by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and subsequent flooding by providing full compensation available under the law as expeditiously as possible. At the time of publication, the FEMA Claims Office has paid $1.97 billion to claimants.

For information and updates regarding the Claims Office, please visit the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office website at fema.gov/hermits-peak. You can also follow our Facebook page and turn notifications on to stay up to date about the claims process, upcoming deadlines and other program announcements at facebook.com/HermitsPeakCalfCanyonClaimsOffice.