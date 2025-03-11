FEMA Assistance Now Available for More West Virginians

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Residents of Logan and Wayne counties are now eligible to apply for assistance from FEMA to help with costs from the Feb. 15, 2025, winter flooding. Residents in McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, and Wyoming counties remain eligible for assistance.

FEMA may be able to help you pay for essential items, temporary housing, home repairs and other needs due to the disaster, including:

Immediate or lifesaving and life-sustaining items, including water, food, first aid, prescriptions, infant formula, breastfeeding supplies, diapers, consumable medical supplies, durable medical equipment, personal hygiene items, and fuel for transportation

Rental assistance if you are displaced because of the disaster including financial assistance for the following: hotel stays, stays with family and friends, or other options while you look for a rental unit

Repair or replacement of a vehicle, appliances, room furnishings, personal or family computer

Books, uniforms, tools, computers and other items required for school or work, including self-employment

Moving and storage fees and medical, childcare, and funeral expenses

There are multiple ways to apply:

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Lines are open every day and help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS) or captioned telephone service, please provide FEMA your number for that service.

Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.

Download the FEMA App.

Visit one of our FEMA West Virginia Disaster Recovery Centers.

Mercer County Disaster Recovery Center McDowell County Disaster Recovery Center Lifeline Princeton Church of God 250 Oakvale Road Princeton, WV 24740 Hours of operation: Monday to Friday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Closed Sundays Closed March 15, March 22, April 19 Bradshaw Town Hall 10002 Marshall Hwy Bradshaw, WV 24817 Hours of operation: Monday to Saturday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed Sundays Mingo County Disaster Recovery Center Wyoming County Disaster Recovery Center Williamson Campus 1601 Armory Drive Williamson, WV 25661 Hours of operation: Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed on Sundays Wyoming Court House 24 Main Ave Pineville, WV 24874 Hours of operation: Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Closed on Sundays

Visit fema.gov/drc to find the latest recovery center information

Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams are on the ground in impacted communities, walking door to door to share information and help residents apply for FEMA assistance.

If you have insurance, you should file a claim as soon as possible. FEMA can’t pay for losses your insurance will cover.

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4861, and www.facebook.com/FEMA.

