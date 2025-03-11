Nation's First Psychedelic Therapy Training Program Expands Eligibility

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The California Institute of Integral Studies’ (CIIS) Center for Psychedelic Therapies & Research (CPTR), the nation’s first psychedelic-assisted therapy training and certification program, is expanding its eligibility criteria. The program will now accept applicants with an advanced degree or graduate level students in professions beyond medical and mental health. On a space-available basis, outstanding applicants with a bachelor’s degree may also be admitted, particularly those taking a gap year or considering a career shift. These individuals will be secondary support as facilitators in required two-person dyads during psychedelic-assisted therapy sessions and help to make these therapies accessible and affordable for those in need. Click here to learn more about CPTR and the expanded eligibility criteria. “The public’s interest in psychedelic-assisted therapy and research is rapidly growing, and new opportunities for participation in this emerging field are developing,” said Dr. Janis Phelps, founder and director of CPTR. “We are thrilled to expand our program’s eligibility to meet this evolving demand.” Dr. Phelps emphasized that the program addresses a critical need for skilled therapists, facilitators, and researchers who may pursue advanced training for future FDA-approved psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy research, as well as clinical work in this field.The program’s curriculum includes lectures, small group discussions, analysis of recorded therapy sessions, and experiential learning methods such as roleplay, guided imagery, expressive arts, and writing projects. Coursework emphasizes the therapeutic use of MDMA and classic psychedelics like psilocybin. Additionally, the program will cover competencies related to other medicines, including ayahuasca, ibogaine, LSD, and cannabis. Given the legal status of ketamine, the program offers didactic coursework on ketamine-assisted psychotherapy, though trainees interested in ketamine will need to seek full practicum-based training elsewhere.Dr. Phelps clarified that the program does not promote or require the use of psychedelic substances in any form. The training adheres to CIIS Student Handbook and Academic Catalog policies, as well as state and federal laws. Trainees will develop competencies for working as licensed clinicians or unlicensed facilitators in federally approved medical treatments and psychedelic research. The program will also address key aspects of guidelines in decriminalized states and regions and as an approved training program in Oregon, students may elect to attend training in Portland on the use of psilocybin in approved Oregon service centers. Admitted applicants must sign an Integrity Agreement and a Beloved Community Initiative Agreement, reflecting CIIS’s commitment to ethical, legal, and inclusive professional standards.In addition to the 140-150 curricular hours over the course of 10 months, the program requires approximately 120 hours of preparatory reading. Additional requirements include process papers, a final Capstone paper or project, and a final exam—totaling approximately 18–20 hours of additional work. Participants should anticipate committing 4–7 hours per week for the duration of the program.The next training program begins in September 2025 and concludes in April 2026. CPTR currently offers cohorts in San Francisco, Boston, and in an Online Cohort format. Applications are open now with a priority deadline of April 15, 2025.About the California Institute of Integral StudiesCalifornia Institute of Integral Studies (CIIS) is an accredited university dedicated to integrating spirit, intellect, and wisdom in service to individuals, communities, and the planet. CIIS expands traditional academic boundaries through transdisciplinary, cross-cultural, and applied studies, utilizing in-person, hybrid, and online learning models. Committed to personal transformation and global impact, CIIS offers a dynamic, supportive educational environment.

