Delaware Public Archives Showcases a Century of Delaware Governors

DOVER, Del. – Did you know that Delaware’s 57th Governor would vanish from his desk in favor of fishing in a nearby pond? Or that Delaware’s 60th Governor would see every Shirley Temple film that came to town? Surely, you’ve heard the 66th Governor would ride a bicycle to work? Or that the 74th was a state champion high school quarterback?

“Delaware Governors The Past 100 Years” is an exciting new digital exhibit on display this Spring at the Delaware Public Archives. Profiling each Delaware governor from 1925 to the present, the exhibit offers colorful stories, historical facts, vintage photographs, and a free, full-color booklet to visitors Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“One of the most captivating aspects of this new exhibit is witnessing how these extraordinary individuals shaped Delaware’s current history,” said Stephen Marz, State Archivist and Director of the Delaware Public Archives. “As we explore each Governor, we gain insight into the era they served in. Through their accomplishments, we can trace the unfolding history of The First State.”

Visitors can read and view historical facts about each Governor on four new large state-of-the-art video monitors installed in the Archives.

“These new digital monitors provide a more immersive experience for visitors,” Marz said. “Exhibits like ‘Delaware Governors The Past 100 Years’ bring history to life, enabling us to engage audiences in a way that we hope they find both memorable and meaningful.”

Since 1925, Delaware’s governors have overseen a state that has navigated both economic booms and recessions, transformed itself into a corporate giant, and led in social reforms.

“This exhibit celebrates the men and women who have led Delaware this past century,” Marz said. “From overseeing state government to ensuring the state’s best interests are represented, you can learn much about The First State through its governors.”

You can view and/or download the exhibit booklet here.

