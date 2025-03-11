Oasis Engineering Deepens Commitment to Bitcoin: A Network for Global Value Transfer

Oasis Engineering

Oasis Engineering continues to grow its allocation in Bitcoin: Transferring Value Through Time and Space

Bitcoin’s true power lies in its ability to transfer value not just across borders but across time” — Enrique Lairet

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oasis Engineering, a leader in engineering and design solutions, continues to strengthen its allocation in Bitcoin, recognizing it not just as a digital asset but as a transformative network that benefits all participants. This strategic commitment builds on the company’s recent decision to allocate 25% of its cash flows to Bitcoin starting in 2025, following the Financial Accounting Standards Board’s (FASB) new accounting rules for digital assets.

“Bitcoin is more than a currency—it’s a global network of trust,” said Enrique Lairet, founder and CEO of Oasis Engineering. “It allows us to connect with people we’ve never met, in places we’ve never been, and to share value in ways that were previously impossible. This is the future of finance, and we’re proud to be part of it.”

Bitcoin: A Network Where Everyone Benefits

At its core, Bitcoin is a decentralized network that enables secure, transparent, and efficient value transfer without intermediaries. Every participant—whether an individual saving for the future or a business managing its treasury—benefits from its unique properties.

When companies like Oasis Engineering invest in Bitcoin, they contribute to the network’s strength, liquidity, and resilience. This participation creates a system where all users—present and future—reap the rewards, from enhanced financial sovereignty to protection against monetary instability.

Volatility as a Feature, Not a Bug

Bitcoin’s price volatility is often misunderstood. Rather than a drawback, it’s a dynamic feature that allows Oasis Engineering to strategically manage our finances in a way that directly benefits our DIY and small-scale customers. We think of Bitcoin as a tool for storing and transferring economic energy, which we leverage to support our mission of delivering top-notch engineering solutions at competitive prices.

This flexibility allows participants with different time frames, objectives, and savings goals to benefit. It’s akin to lending stored energy to one another across the network—each user can tap into Bitcoin’s value when it aligns with their needs. A saver might hold Bitcoin to protect against inflation, while a spender uses it to bridge immediate gaps, creating a symbiotic ecosystem where value flows dynamically. Bitcoin’s volatility is a strategic advantage that empowers us to concentrate on what we do best: providing innovative, high-quality engineering solutions to the DIY and small-projects market.

Transferring Value Through Time and Space

Bitcoin’s true power lies in its ability to transfer value not just across borders but across time — a concept both profound and beautiful, resonating with the laws of physics and nature. It’s stored energy made tangible: energy for next year, for tomorrow, or for the next decade; energy for all, regardless of where they come from. With Bitcoin, you can send value instantly to a stranger halfway around the world or preserve it for someone decades away—perhaps a child not yet born or a community yet to emerge.

Imagine a small business in Tampa sending Bitcoin to a supplier in Tokyo today, or an engineer saving Bitcoin now to fund a child’s education decades later. Each transaction strengthens a global network of trust and cooperation, where value flows freely to where it’s needed most. It’s a system that connects humanity across geographical and temporal boundaries, all without the need for traditional financial gatekeepers.

A Vision for the Future

As Oasis Engineering deepens its commitment to Bitcoin, it embraces a future where financial systems are decentralized, transparent, and equitable. “Bitcoin represents hope,” Lairet added. “It’s a sustainable, modern savings technology that empowers individuals and businesses alike to focus on innovation, not inflation.”

By investing in Bitcoin, Oasis Engineering is not just strengthening its balance sheet—it’s contributing to a global movement that redefines how value is stored, shared, and transferred. This is a vision of a world where economic energy can be lent, borrowed, and preserved across time and space, fostering resilience and opportunity for all.

About Oasis Engineering

Oasis Engineering is a Tampa-based leader in engineering and design solutions, committed to innovation and resilience. Learn more at oasisengineering.com.

