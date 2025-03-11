Tracy L Clark selected as Top Energy Healer of the Decade by IAOTP

Tracy L Clark member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tracy L Clark, Energy Healer and Hyper Intuitive, was recently selected as Top Energy Healer of the Decade for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion in the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaTracy was a mother, a wife, and a very successful businesswoman, but her life was miserable. Her body was full of trauma, and she was dealing with mental issues, relationship issues, and major health issues. The medical system couldn’t help her, so she turned to alternative healing and energy work. Once she fully immersed herself in this work, she was gifted with a download for a revolutionary approach to integrative energy work, which she named the Body Regeneration Method ™. It’s a faster and easier way that fills the gaps in modern energy work.The missing pieces are that EVERYTHING in your life is connected - your money, your health, your relationships, your emotions, etc.They are ALL interconnected, and the issues must be REMOVED from your body. Only then will all areas of your life flow with ease and grace!She has dedicated her life to teaching the Body Regeneration Method ™ full-time through her online academies, workshops, and private clients worldwide.Tracy hosted her successful radio show for five years and has been a guest speaker on dozens of high-profile podcasts and online summits.In addition to her energy work, Tracy has been invited to speak to large audiences as a keynote speaker, motivational speaker, and mentor, where she empowers, inspires, and assists audience members to make shifts to improve their quality of life.Throughout her illustrious career, Tracy L Clark has received many awards and accolades for her work, including being a bestselling author on Amazon for one of her books, God Where Are You? It's Me!Tracy has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments, and last year, she was awarded Top Energy Healer of the Year by IAOTP. This year, she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and she graced the front cover of TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. Tracy will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the remarkable Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for her selection as Top Energy Healer of the Decade.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Clark for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Ms. Tracy L Clark is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to see her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Tracy attributes her success to her perseverance, strength, and determination. When not working, she enjoys spending time with her daughters. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information, please visit: https://tracylclark.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be one of a kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.