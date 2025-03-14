Mr. Bass, founder of KBC Tools & Machinery, in his ever present tweed jacket and tie Celebrating 60 years of business: Paula Bass, President of KBC Tools & Machinery with Dianne, John, and Matt Hayden of Hayden Twist Drill & Tool Company, Inc. Celebrate Founder's Day with Mr. Bass' favorite, a Kit Kat bar!

KBC celebrates six decades of providing top-tier tools and machinery to machinists, manufacturers, and craftsmen across North America.

STERLING HEIGHTS, MI, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KBC Tools & Machinery proudly marks its 60th anniversary and Founder’s Day on April 8, 2025, celebrating six decades of providing top-tier tools and machinery to machinists, manufacturers, and craftsmen across North America. This milestone honors the remarkable legacy of Karel Bass, founder of KBC Tools and Machinery, and the visionary behind its enduring success.As part of the festivities, Kit Kat bars, Karel Bass's favorite treat and now the official company candy bar, will be shared with clients visiting KBC showrooms and included in every package shipped that day. This sweet gesture pays homage to Karel’s generosity and his love for sharing small joys with those around him.The Life and Legacy of Karel Bass (1916–2000):Born in Prague in 1916, Karel Bass lived an extraordinary life that epitomized resilience, innovation, and a belief in the American Dream. His life spanned tumultuous historical events, from World War II to the Cold War, and he held a total of six nationalities during his lifetime—a reflection of the upheavals he navigated with determination and adaptability.In his youth, Karel displayed a natural curiosity and a drive to learn, mastering seven languages over the years, including Latin, which he spoke casually. A passionate student of art, he collected and lectured on Ancient Chinese art, finding beauty and wisdom in its craftsmanship.His journey to founding KBC Tools began in 1959, when he opened GP Engineering Tools in England, selling surplus tools. As his business expanded, he began selling tools internationally, including to customers in the Detroit area. However, an unfortunate encounter with one of his clients marked a pivotal moment in his career. When a Detroit customer attempted to cheat Karel on a deal, he resolved to take matters into his own hands.In 1964, Karel founded Kabaco, now KBC Tools & Machinery, and established a small depot in Detroit. Initially, he commuted between London and Detroit, managing the business remotely. A break-in at the depot—later revealed to be an inside job—solidified his decision to personally oversee the company’s operations. In 1968, Karel and his family immigrated to the United States, making Detroit their permanent home.Karel built KBC on the principles of hard work, fair pricing, and offering customers the freedom of choice, revolutionizing the industry with his innovative mail-order catalog. His wife, Sheila, was a steadfast partner in his journey, even making the life-changing move to Detroit with their young daughter Paula.Beyond his business acumen, Karel was deeply committed to fitness and health. At the age of 84, despite battling Parkinson's disease, he could be found walking on his treadmill, taking business calls, and finalizing land deals. His boundless energy and sharp mind were constants throughout his life.Karel also pursued higher education later in life, earning a B.A. in Humanities in 1975, reflecting his enduring love for knowledge and personal growth.Celebrating 60 Years of Growth and Excellence.From a small tool depot to a trusted industry leader, KBC Tools & Machinery now operates in four U.S. locations and three Canadian, serving countless customers with a comprehensive range of industrial tools and machinery. The company’s success is a testament to Karel Bass’s vision and the unwavering commitment of its dedicated team, some of whom have been with KBC for over 40 years, as well as over 600 manufacturers of world class tooling, and the many thousands of metalworking clients who trust KBC with their tooling needs on a daily basis for 60 years. Thank you to all of you.One of KBC's clients from the beginning writes, "Years ago I recall buying a wide variety of imported twist drills from KBC on 8 Mile Road. I met the owner, Karl Bass. My father, Howard, was a good friend of Mr. Bass and they sometimes visited the Economic Club of Detroit together. KBC offered a wide range of diameters and lengths at good prices. I was impressed that Mr. Bass had scoured Europe to obtain good quality tools and he had a good understanding of quality and standards. I recall one instance when lengths of some metric tools we bought from him did not match the same lengths when we bought them from a major USA source and he quickly educated me the American product was a “bastardized” product: the American company had ground down a fractional American drill which met USA lengths, but when modified to the metric diameter, it did not meet the European metric standards. So he was right! And he really knew his way around the globe. I took off my hat to him for that knowledge.” John Hayden, Hayden Twist Drill & Company, Inc.As KBC looks to the future, it remains steadfast in upholding the values instilled by Karel Bass: competitive pricing, exceptional service, and a passion for empowering machinists and manufacturers to achieve their goals.Join the CelebrationKBC invites its clients, team members, and partners to celebrate this milestone on April 8, 2025. Whether you visit a showroom or receive a shipment, enjoy a Kit Kat bar in honor of Karel Bass, special 60th anniversary pricing on select Brand KBC items, and the company’s 60 years of an enduring spirit of innovation, inclusion, and excellence.________________________________________KBC Tools & Machinery has been providing the metalworking industry with the best tools at the best prices since 1965: cutting tools, indexable tooling, fluids, work holding, abrasives, measuring & inspection equipment, toolroom accessories, hand tools, shop supplies, power & air tools, and machinery. KBC is proud to be certified as a WBE company in Canada and a WBENC company in The USA. KBC is one of the leading metal cutting tool and machinery catalogue houses in North America with 3 locations complete with showroom in Canada: Mississauga, ON; Oldcastle, ON; and Delta, BC; and 4 locations in The U.S.A.: Sterling Heights, MI; Sterling Heights, MI Machinery Showroom; Elk Grove Village, IL; and Fullerton, CA; KBC Tools & Machinery – www.kbctools.com - All Metal…All The Time!

