USPA Mobilizes Emergency Security Guard Services in Union City Following Devastating Apartment Fire

USPA Nationwide Security has deployed emergency fire watch service in Union City following a massive fire at the Evergreen Commons apartment complex

UNION CITY, GA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USPA Nationwide Security has deployed emergency fire watch service in Union City following a massive fire at the Evergreen Commons apartment complex. The fire, which broke out on Tuesday morning, caused extensive damage, leaving the top floor of the building completely destroyed.

Union City Fire Chief Joe Maddox confirmed that, while no injuries were reported, the fire resulted in severe structural damage and water infiltration, rendering portions of the building uninhabitable. In response, USPA Nationwide Security swiftly mobilized its specialized fire watch teams to ensure ongoing safety for residents and prevent potential secondary hazards.

Brian Fitzgibbons, Fire Safety Expert and Director of Fire Watch Operations at USPA, emphasized the importance of fire watch services in such critical situations.

“Our fire watch service in Union City is now active, protecting residents and ensuring compliance with local fire codes. Call (800) 214-1448 for immediate assistance.”

Fire Watch Activation in Compliance with Union City Fire Code

USPA’s deployment aligns with Chapter 6 – Fire Prevention and Protection of Union City’s municipal code, which mandates strict enforcement of fire safety regulations following a major fire.

According to Article II, Section 6-18, the City of Union City Fire Department enforces the Standard Fire Prevention Code, ensuring hazardous conditions are promptly addressed. Additionally, the Knox Box requirements under Section 6-21 highlight the necessity for emergency access, which USPA’s trained fire watch personnel are equipped to manage.

USPA’s team of licensed fire watch officers will remain on-site to monitor affected areas, mitigate fire risks, and ensure all necessary safety protocols are upheld. Their presence provides peace of mind to displaced residents and first responders working to secure the premises.

Call to Action: Fire Watch and Security Services Available

USPA Nationwide Security is urging property managers and businesses in Union City to take proactive fire prevention measures.

“Fire watch is essential after a major fire. If you need fire watch service in Union City, call (800) 214-1448 now for immediate deployment.” – Brian Fitzgibbons

Additionally, USPA is offering security guard services in Union City to assist with building access control and resident safety.

For security guard services in Union City, call (800) 214-1448 to secure your property today.

About USPA Nationwide Security

USPA Nationwide Security is a premier provider of fire watch, security guard, and emergency response services across the U.S. With nearly 20 years of experience, a 4.9-star Google rating, and an A+ accreditation from the Chamber of Commerce, USPA is the trusted leader in fire watch services in Union City and beyond.

For more information or to request emergency fire watch services, contact USPA Nationwide Security at (800) 214-1448 or visit www.uspasecurity.com.

